2024 Toyota Tacoma Teaser Welcomes TRD Pro Electrification, Goes to the i-Force Max

Frankly, we can already imagine just about every Toyota fan who saved up a pretty penny to snatch a fourth-gen Tacoma is now jumping around with V6 joy and screaming (thank you) Tundra from the bottom of their (electrified) hearts. And no, that wasn’t us, we are still composed 4x4s.
As opposed to the Japanese automaker, which is not missing any opportunity to bring the discussion to its best-selling mid-size pickup truck – even going down the jester road of mixing their latest teaser for the U.S. market with the so-called ‘Taco Tuesday.’ This usually means people are going out for tacos, but in the imaginative world of the automotive industry, it also means you are allowed to do puns with Tacoma as the main subject.
Only we hope they are dead serious in allowing the fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma to live out a more sustainable lifestyle by way of mixing the upcoming TRD Pro grade with the Tundra-inspired i-Force Max hybrid powertrain. That’s absolutely bonkers news, frankly, as we expected some form of electrification but probably most bookies would have bet hard on the lower-tier Hybrid Max system from the S235 high-riding Crown and the recent Grand Highlander three-row family hauler.
So, as a reminder, at the end of March, the Japanese automaker kicked off the marketing campaign for the announcement regarding the arrival of the fourth Tacoma iteration. The best-selling mid-size pickup truck needs the switch to a new generation, as the D41 Nissan Frontier, Jeep Gladiator, all-new Chevy Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus fresh Ford Ranger opposing forces are growing stronger. But so was the teased 2024 Tacoma that stood proud in the limelight (it’s either a sunset or a sunrise, it’s anyone’s guess) somewhere on top of something and gave off full mini-Tundra vibes.
A few days later, the Asian carmaker subtly hinted at a potential April 4th reveal ahead of the New York Auto Show with a current V6 Tacoma 4x4 showcase. Well, it’s going to be just a few short hours before we find out if we were right or wrong about the date. But at least one thing is for sure – the V6 powertrain is now electrified and might even send all the representatives of the competition into early retirement if Toyota allowed the engineers to snatch the Tundra i-Force Max V6 powertrain complete with the full 437-hp brunt.
Well, probably the mid-size sibling will not have as many ponies under the hood, but we still hope that the full 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque could still make the cut, even if only as an optional flagship for the TRD Pro models. As for the rest of the hints included with the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro picture from the teaser, there isn’t much else to say – only that it’s somewhere dusty and that it’s well protected from the elements thanks to lots of black plastic cladding.
Anyway, hopefully, all mysteries will get cleared in just a few hours from now and maybe Toyota will keep on positively surprising us by also revealing a more capable and rugged trim on top of the TRD Pro – the new Trailhunter series is a great candidate for achieving that, by the way! Sure, don’t expect also the pricing details – those are certainly going to be kept under further wraps until closer to the delivery date – which is tipped by the rumor mill to arrive before the end of the year across nationwide dealers.
