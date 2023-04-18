Bugatti Chiron-Based Recreational Vehicles Take Digital RVs to the Next Level

Currently, one of the world's most exotic manufacturers of automobiles, Bugatti Automobiles, is highly focused on its ethos of producing the best hypercars on planet Earth. So, how come some of them have been turned into RVs?
The convoluted Bugatti story began in 1909 in Molsheim, a city in the Alsace province. Back then, it was a German town but now belongs to France – and there is also some Italian meddling in the story by way of Italian-born industrial designer Ettore Bugatti. His cars quickly became some of the world's most renowned beauties, and his son Jean Bugatti inherited his automotive expertise to – some say – a genius level.
Unfortunately, the son passed away first, in 1939, during a car test-turned-crash, and his father also disappeared in 1947, leading to disarray and a loss of focus for the Bugatti enterprise. It also became defunct precisely six decades ago when Hispano-Suiza took it for the airplane-related business. Later, the first revival attempt came during the late 1980s and 1990s by Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli, who oversaw the creation of the EB 110 or EB 112 models. Unfortunately, that was not enough…
Luckily for Bugatti fans, the Volkswagen Group wanted to showcase its might and glory through something even better than Lamborghini or Porsche, for example, and in 1998 they founded Bugatti Automobiles SAS. This French luxury manufacturer is now part of the Bugatti Rimac joint venture between the Rimac Group and Porsche AG. The new offspring is the latest in an extensive line of changes, but it seems that Bugatti has no intention of parting ways with its hypercar ethos, at least in the real world, where it will say farewell to the W16 engine through the Mistral roadster and focus on a more sustainable future, instead.
Over in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, meanwhile, nothing is impossible – or forbidden, for that matter. So, meet Thor, the Swedish digital creator tucked under the coldstar.art label on social media, who thinks that Bugatti RVs will be the next big thing for van-lifers. Wait, what? Seriously, we are not mistaken – those are visions of Bugatti-based recreational vehicles! Through a collaboration with Stephanie from magnesiummedia, the pixel master decided to explore the possibility of Bugatti motorhomes.
Naturally, we are not talking about cheap stuff – the kind that can be purchased for a couple of thousand dollars and last the owner 'a lifetime' if they are willing to put up with the absence of many creature comforts. Instead, what we have here may be entirely worthy of the newly created 'Sur Mesure' bespoke tailoring division if it ever started creating campervans for its clients. Most likely, that will never happen, no matter how much money is involved. And make no mistake, a chunky bank account would not be enough to buy a single item from inside these Bugatti-based RVs, according to the vision of the author.
As such, nothing from the comfort of a chateau is missing inside – if these cabins were real, they would surely be the envy of princes and princesses. Alas, that is not the case – sadly. Which could be for the better – if you do not appreciate the exteriors of these Bugatti campers. However, maybe some ritzy aftermarket camper company will notice these interiors and one day make them happen – somewhere inside a private jet, perhaps!
