2024 Ford Mustang Saleen 302 Black Label Promises Over 800 HP From Supercharged V8

Saleen is celebrating 40 years of existence in 2023, whereas the Ford Motor Company's perennial Mustang is marking 59 years since the first gen's debut at the Worlds' Fair in New York. For the 2024 model year, the pony car flaunts up to 500 horsepower in Dark Horse format. But soon enough, Saleen will launch the all-new 302 Black Label with more than 800 horsepower on deck.

41 photos Photo: Saleen on Instagram