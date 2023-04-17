2024 Ford Mustang Saleen 302 Black Label Promises Over 800 HP From Supercharged V8

Saleen is celebrating 40 years of existence in 2023, whereas the Ford Motor Company's perennial Mustang is marking 59 years since the first gen's debut at the Worlds' Fair in New York. For the 2024 model year, the pony car flaunts up to 500 horsepower in Dark Horse format. But soon enough, Saleen will launch the all-new 302 Black Label with more than 800 horsepower on deck.
Shared on the California-based company's social media accounts, the post attached below reveals three output levels for the redesigned 302 series. The 302 White Label opens the list with a naturally-aspirated V8 tuned to a minimum of 500 horsepower. The mid-range 302 Yellow Label promises at least 750 horsepower, obviously made possible by a supercharger on top of the fourth-gen Coyote V8.
Saleen isn't stopping here, though. Currently under development, the 2024 model year 302 will flaunt Racecraft suspension componentry, interior upgrades, improved aero, as well as better stopping power. Unfortunately for prospective customers, Saleen doesn't go into the finer details. From the render published on social media, it appears that five-spoke wheels mounted with low-profile rubber boots are on the menu as well.
We also see new front and rear bumpers, a ducktail-inspired trunk lid spoiler, and Saleen badging and decals on the front fenders. The render also makes do without the actual car's gas cap door, which is a funny but understandable mistake on the artist's part. The side window treatment is a bit curious as well, but only time will tell if Saleen will actually use body-color paint in that area for a more retro aesthetic of the side profile.
Codenamed S650, the seventh-generation Mustang is probably the last to feature internal combustion. The S750 is reportedly starting production in May 2029 on the GE2 platform of the second-generation Mustang Mach-E. Ford hasn't commented on this hearsay yet.
Pretty much an S550 updated in every single imaginable way, the 2024 model year Mustang continues with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote of its predecessor. Both engines were thoroughly redesigned or upgraded. The EcoBoost now makes 315 horsepower (5 more than before) and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) on full song, and it only comes with an automatic tranny.
Equipped with two intakes and two throttle bodies, the Coyote in the GT is nothing to scoff at due to 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) right off the bat. Choosing the active-valve exhaust system from the options list adds 6 more horsepower and 3 more pound-feet of torque. As for the Dark Horse, make that 500 horsepower precisely and the same kind of torque as the active-valve-exhaust GT (418 pound-feet or 567 Nm).
It's a very strong first-year lineup, and Ford should also be proud of the Mustang for outliving the internal combustion-engined Camaro and Challenger. Both are going the way of the dodo for electric vehicles, with Chevrolet expected to roll out an electric sedan under the Camaro moniker. As for Dodge, a three-door electric coupe marketed as the Charger will be manufactured in Canada on the Stellantis group's STLA Large platform.
