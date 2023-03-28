Saleen Turns 40, Midlife Crisis Celebrated With New SA-40 Limited Edition Mustang

Can you believe it’s been 40 years since Saleen has been modifying cars? Well, it has, and the company founded by Steve Saleen back in 1983, and headquartered in Corona, California, is now celebrating its four decades of existence with a very special Ford Mustang.
Based on the sixth-generation pony car, which has been around since 2014 and is about to be retired and replaced by the all-new Ford Mustang, it is aptly known as the SA-40. The model stands out thanks to the special exterior hue, as well as the upgrades inside and out, and under the hood because it also rocks a jaw-dropping amount of thrust from its tuned V8.
But all in due course, as first, let’s go through some of the things that make it more special on the outside. These include the new front and rear bumpers, vented front fenders, beefier side skirts, more muscular hood complete with a scoop, custom decklid, rear spoiler, and diffuser. Truth be told, the new SA-40 looks similar to other Ford Mustangs modified by Saleen, though in this instance, interested parties will have to limit their choice to yellow, which is the only color available for it, sprinkled with the occasional special decal and emblem. For the wheels, they chose a five-spoke set that has some concavity to it.
Several carbon fiber elements further set it apart from the non-modified muscle car made by the Dearborn company. ‘40’ logos further decorate it, and the headrests read ‘Cruise for a Cause.’ The reason is simple, as the one pictured in the gallery above will be given to a random person who donates to the non-profit organization, with the money benefiting cancer research. This is, as a result, a great way to make it yours, if you’re lucky enough obviously, otherwise you will have to cough up $142,000 for it, which is how much Saleen is charging for each of the 10 copies of the SA-40 because that’s how many of them will ever see the light of day in this configuration.
You see, the normal Mustang GT is already quite punchy, though Saleen thought it needs much more power than the stock one. As a result, they gave the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 a supercharger, upgraded several components, and equipped it with some new ones. The result is breathtaking, because the new SA-40, which builds on the Saleen 302 Black Label, is not only much more powerful than the GT, but also than the mighty Shelby GT500. According to Saleen, it has 800 horsepower (811 ps/597 kW) to play with, and 675 lb-ft (915 Nm) of torque. The brakes and suspension were also uprated for an even more dream car-like approach.
