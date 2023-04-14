Some Dodge Dealers Are Now Asking $350,000 for a 2023 Challenger Demon 170

At just under $100,000, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is a steal. We're talking about a muscle car that delivers 1,025 horsepower, hits 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.66 seconds, and covers the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds while being more affordable than a Porsche 911. But getting a Demon 170 at MSRP is next to impossible.
Dealer markups are at it again and are significantly higher than when the Demon 170 was introduced in March 2023. Most dealers were charging as low as $20,000 over MSRP then, but some retailers were going for premiums of around $100,000. But now that the beefed-up Challenger is on its way to becoming sold out, some dealers are holding onto their final allocations for ridiculous markups.
For instance, one unnamed dealer in Virginia doesn't want to part ways with its final Demon 170 allocation unless the customer is willing to pay $250,000 over MSRP. Nope, that's not a typo and definitely not a joke. Some Demon 170s have been documented to cost as much as $350,000, which is downright insane.
The latest story comes from YouTube's "The VAF Zone," who wanted one final taste of gas-powered muscle by getting one of the 10 Demon 170 allocations available at his local dealer. The same retailer that gave him an excellent deal on a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in 2021. This time around, however, the salesman wasn't willing to offer any discounts. The answer was quite blunt: "I believe we have one left for 250k over MSRP."
And as is the case with YouTube videos documenting massive markups, the comments section is also packed with potential customers claiming they've been offered Demon 170s at $150,000 to $200,000 above sticker price. All told, Dodge's final and most potent muscle car now retails for $250,000 to $350,000.
We're looking at more than a quarter-million bucks for a Dodge, which is ridiculous, to say the least. That's Ferrari, McLaren, and GT-spec Porsche 911 money right there!
But as frustrating as it is, this situation is far from surprising. Dealers did the same thing with the original Challenger SRT Demon in 2018, when many were sold for more than $100,000, despite a sticker price of only $86,090. But dealer markups seem to be going out of hand now that Demon 170 allocations are getting scarce.
So is Dodge doing anything to prevent these exorbitant premiums? Well, much like it did when the original Demon came out, Dodge prioritizes the production of Demon 170s sold at or below the car's MSRP. Specifically, the process of buying the ultimate Challenger includes an acknowledgment document that notifies the buyer that the more expensive his Demon is, the later it will roll off the assembly line. It doesn't work as well as Dodge had hoped, though.
