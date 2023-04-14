Some Dodge Dealers Are Now Asking $350,000 for a 2023 Challenger Demon 170

At just under $100,000, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is a steal. We're talking about a muscle car that delivers 1,025 horsepower, hits 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.66 seconds, and covers the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds while being more affordable than a Porsche 911. But getting a Demon 170 at MSRP is next to impossible.

