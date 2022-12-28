992 Porsche 911 GT3 Parades Its PTS ‘Desert’ Tan and Matching HRE 300 Wheels

It is almost the end of the year and while some parts of North America are clad in snow up to the tip of the roof, others still bask in a mild and mannered suntan. Or is it desert bronze?
Porsche has some of the coolest rides out there. They are worthy of any bucket list, and in the United States, you need at least $57,500 if you want the most affordable 2023 model year around. And that still only brings you a compact Macan crossover SUV instead of one of the company’s legendary sports cars.
But if money is no object of concern, I would immediately strike out with a $162,700 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS, my personal dream car. Alas, some folks are of a different opinion, and maybe they feel that a $169,700 GT3 (with or without the Touring package) is a much better, motorsport-inspired deal. And they may be right, at least as far as this 911 example (that we are about to show you) is concerned.
Self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique is showing us why lady Winter has less power down South. Complete with palm trees, green bushes, impeccable roads, and absolutely no trace of snow, even if we are currently in between Santa’s Christmas gifts and the New Year’s Eve resolutions.
Anyway, you already know mine – hit the lotto enough times to get the cash for that aforementioned Targa – but I feel the owner of this 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 has already left mundane concerns behind (him or her). Now, such trifle matters as the exact desert hue of this PTS unit are of little consequence, especially when the aftermarket outlet was careful to fit this ‘track weapon’ with a paint-to-sample shade that got matched by the HRE 300 ‘classic’ aftermarket wheels.
And the lips are chromed, just to show that some people still remember the times when brushed or polished was all you could get on a set of aftermarket wheels. Oh, how the times have changed, ever since. And the same can be said about the 992-series Porsche 911 GT3. So, as a reminder, let us talk a little bit about technical specifications, as well.
The latest iteration of the high-performance homologation variant of the Porsche 911 sports car was revealed almost a year ago (February 2021) with the same engine as its predecessor, a 4.0-liter flat-six. But it was updated to deliver up to 503 hp and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) of tongue-biting twisting torque, which was enough to thunder out to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds.
And if that is not enough, there is now also the $223,800 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, of course, with twice the downforce, 518 hp, and a 296 kph (184 mph) top speed!
