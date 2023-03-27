New Dodge Demon 170 Orders Are Go, Carbon Wheels Cost $11,495

Ordering is open for the 2023 model year Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the most ludicrous muscle car of all time. Pricing begins at $96,666 for the U.S. market and $134,785 for Canada, with options including a whopping 14 exterior colors and four interior themes.
Dodge lists the supercharged V8-powered Challenger SRT Demon 170 with Triple Nickel as the default finish, which costs $95. Optional colors further include Granite, Destroyer Grey, Octane Red, Sinamon Stick, Go Mango, F8 Green, Sublime, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy, and Frostbite. Standard hues, meanwhile, come in the guise of White Knuckle, Pitch Black, and Torred.
In regard to graphics, the satin black hood is $1,995. The decklid and roof can be had in this finish as well for a princely $3,695 at press time. Customers are presented with a cloth interior with passenger and rear seat delete as standard. Those who need seats have to spend $1,995 on them, whereas the Black Alcantara and Laguna spec retails at $5,995 under the Premium Group moniker.
Demonic Red Laguna Leather is available only in conjunction with the Premium Group. Satellite navigation is an option, which is kind of curious given the high starting price of the Demon 170. The power sunroof adds $9,995 to the tally, Demonic Red seatbelts retail at $395, and the trunk dress kit is listed at $295.
The second most expensive optional extra after the power sunroof comes in the form of two-piece carbon wheels, which measure 18 by 8 inches up front and 17 by 11 inches in the rear. They cost $11,495, and similar to the forged aluminum wheels that come standard, all four are wrapped in Mickey Thompson drag radials.
As for the fine print, Dodge charges $1,595 for destination and $2,100 for the gas guzzler fee. That’s $100,361 right off the bat, which is top dollar for a Challenger. Despite its cheap interior plastics, the Demon 170 isn’t your dime-a-dozen Challenger. It’s the most powerful series-production vehicle from the Stellantis group, namely the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA.
More powerful and torquier than the Ferrari SF90 series, which is due a higher-performing version for the 2024 model year, the Demon 170 is named this way after the proof number of E85. The switch to ethanol helped the Auburn Hills-based automaker extract a simply unbelievable 1,025 horsepower from a displacement of 6.2 liters for the Hellcat HEMI V8 engine, which is joined by a 3.0-liter supercharger. It runs a 3.02-inch pulley, and in combination with the 105-millimeter throttle body, the boost pressure is 40 percent over the Redeye specification of the Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Only 3,300 examples will be produced for two markets. 3,000 are going stateside, and the rest will remain in Canada where the Challenger is manufactured. The Brampton facility, as well as Windsor, will be retooled for all-electric and multi-energy vehicle production.
In regard to graphics, the satin black hood is $1,995. The decklid and roof can be had in this finish as well for a princely $3,695 at press time. Customers are presented with a cloth interior with passenger and rear seat delete as standard. Those who need seats have to spend $1,995 on them, whereas the Black Alcantara and Laguna spec retails at $5,995 under the Premium Group moniker.
Demonic Red Laguna Leather is available only in conjunction with the Premium Group. Satellite navigation is an option, which is kind of curious given the high starting price of the Demon 170. The power sunroof adds $9,995 to the tally, Demonic Red seatbelts retail at $395, and the trunk dress kit is listed at $295.
The second most expensive optional extra after the power sunroof comes in the form of two-piece carbon wheels, which measure 18 by 8 inches up front and 17 by 11 inches in the rear. They cost $11,495, and similar to the forged aluminum wheels that come standard, all four are wrapped in Mickey Thompson drag radials.
As for the fine print, Dodge charges $1,595 for destination and $2,100 for the gas guzzler fee. That’s $100,361 right off the bat, which is top dollar for a Challenger. Despite its cheap interior plastics, the Demon 170 isn’t your dime-a-dozen Challenger. It’s the most powerful series-production vehicle from the Stellantis group, namely the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA.
More powerful and torquier than the Ferrari SF90 series, which is due a higher-performing version for the 2024 model year, the Demon 170 is named this way after the proof number of E85. The switch to ethanol helped the Auburn Hills-based automaker extract a simply unbelievable 1,025 horsepower from a displacement of 6.2 liters for the Hellcat HEMI V8 engine, which is joined by a 3.0-liter supercharger. It runs a 3.02-inch pulley, and in combination with the 105-millimeter throttle body, the boost pressure is 40 percent over the Redeye specification of the Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Only 3,300 examples will be produced for two markets. 3,000 are going stateside, and the rest will remain in Canada where the Challenger is manufactured. The Brampton facility, as well as Windsor, will be retooled for all-electric and multi-energy vehicle production.