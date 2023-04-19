Touching the 2024 Acura Integra Type S With the CGI Stick Turns It Into a Sexy Coupe

Acura has finally given us a reason to say no to that Honda Civic Type R. It's called the Integra Type S, and it is pretty much a liftback version of the Honda, with a bit more power.
Looks aside, it shares almost all components with its Civic Type R sibling. These include front and rear tracks, the anti-roll bar at the front, Brembo brakes, and even the wheelbase length. They're built on the same architecture and pack an identical engine. Hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential, the 2.0L unit develops 320 hp (325 ps/239 kW) in the Acura and 315 hp (319 ps/235 kW) in the Honda. This means that the most powerful Type R money can buy today is a Type S.
Differentiating it from the rest of the family is easy, as it looks sportier overall. The front and rear fenders were extended, and it has new bumpers at both ends, complete with a massive diffuser out back that incorporates the three large exhaust tips. The wheels are exclusive to this model too, which is decorated by the usual Type S emblems. The aggressive design can be enhanced by ticking the carbon fiber lip spoiler and side mirror casings on the options list and getting the illuminated front corporate logo.
The interior is almost identical to that of the new Civic Type R. This includes everything from the dashboard panel to the steering wheel, infotainment screen, HVAC knobs, and so on. The Integra Type S can be ordered with a titanium gear shifter for a slightly more elevated experience accompanied by the inevitable sting tied to the outside temperature that makes the cockpit either too hot or too cold.
Do you know what would make the Acura Integra even hotter? That would be a full-blown Type R version, with even more power and re-tuned chassis. Another thing that would enhance its appeal would be a two-door body style, and if this one gets your heart racing, then you will adore the renderings shared by jonsibal on Instagram recently. They imagine the Integra Type S as a genuine coupe with a few visual enhancements, like that giant rear wing, in a gold and black look. Mind you that might sound like an over-the-top proposal, but it is not, as you can see in the image gallery shared above.
On a final note, we will remind you that the new Acura Integra Type S will hit dealers in the United States later this year. Pricing is yet unknown, but it will exceed the $40,000 mark, considering that the most expensive variant of the car starts at $36,300. The Honda Civic Type R carries an MSRP of $43,295.
