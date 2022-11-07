1,400-HP Integra Boldly Races 1,300-HP GT-R, Step Right Up

One of the best things about being an automotive enthusiast is the camaraderie between people that suffer from the same "syndrome". You might not come across it all the time, but its absence should tell you a thing or two about the group you're rolling with. If you're at a level where you can afford a twin-turbo Lambo, you shouldn't talk down to someone who drives around in an old-school Honda. We are all different, but our love for cars should bring us together.
The Honda vs Haters series is back and it seems to be off to a big start, with two spectacular cars lining up for a quick one. The guys at Hoonigan just uploaded this video earlier, and they're doing it at the same location: the Santa Margarita Ranch in California.
We're looking at two fairly different cars, but both were built with the same purpose. The drivers seem to know each other, and you'll see some brotherly love towards the end of it all as well. First up, we're looking at a 1994 Acura Integra GSR that's now pushing 1,400 horsepower (1,419 PS) thanks to a host of mods including a Precision 7685 turbo.
All that power would be useless on an FWD car, so this has been converted to AWD. Transmission-wise, the Integra is running a four-speed manual from PPG with a billet bell housing. This car is the real deal, even though it still has some creature comforts on the inside.
Even so, it weighs 2,700 lbs (1,224 kg) with the driver behind the wheel so it's quite light compared to what's up next. The GT-R is a heavyweight, to begin with, but this one has been trimmed down to 3,400 lbs (1,542 kg) with the driver inside.
quarter-mile (402 meters) in 7.13 seconds with a trap speed of 208 mph (334 kph). Still, for today's race, it will be running at about 1,300 hp (1,318 PS).
At this point, it almost doesn't make sense for the two cars to line up anymore. It's not likely that the GT-R can lose given its specifications. This time the Honda is going down. As they line up for the first run, you have to stand in awe of the Nissan's build quality and aura.
They won't be going for the quarter-mile, but for the 1,000 feet (304 meters) finish line instead. And the vast majority of onlookers are betting against the Integra, with just one person hoping that the little four-pot engine will emerge triumphantly.
Both cars are off to a phenomenal start, but the GT-R immediately takes control of the race. As the driver misjudged the finish point, he lets off too early and the Honda wins the first run. But it's about to become a completely different ball game the next time around.
Honda a fighting chance, the third run will have both cars starting from a roll. Given its lighter chassis, the Integra could get back into the game.
Now, we wouldn't like to spoil the outcome for you. But we can tell you that the third run will have you holding on to the edge of your seat, as it was that close!
