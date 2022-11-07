1,400-HP Integra Boldly Races 1,300-HP GT-R, Step Right Up

One of the best things about being an automotive enthusiast is the camaraderie between people that suffer from the same "syndrome". You might not come across it all the time, but its absence should tell you a thing or two about the group you're rolling with. If you're at a level where you can afford a twin-turbo Lambo, you shouldn't talk down to someone who drives around in an old-school Honda. We are all different, but our love for cars should bring us together.

13 photos