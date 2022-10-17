Honda Integra Type-R DC2 or DC5? There's No Touching the 90s Legend

The Integra debuted in 1986 as the Honda Integra in Japan and Acura Integra in North America. Its 20-year stint ended in 2006 with a resurgence of the fifth generation in China in 2021.
Marcus Vandenberg of Roads Untraveled YouTube channel recently got his hands on two of the most sought-after Integra Legends, the DC5 and the DC2 Integra Type R. He took them out on the road and made a comparison video.
“There are a lot of competitors to the DC2 Type R, especially from the time of front-wheel drive naturally-aspirated motorsport pedigree, but the DC5 is the final iteration of that iconic formula that Honda became so well known for,” Marcus explained as he introduced the two Honda legends.
Marcus isn’t the only car enthusiast questioning the lovability between these two cars. It’s a no-brainer that the DC2 Type R will get larger following comparing the two.
For starters, it debuted in the 90s (an era of high-performance vehicles). Secondly, nothing beats nostalgia – the older the car, the better.
Marcus feels the DC5 might not be as famous as its older sibling due to the face-lift design. The bigger rounded design felt chunkier (200 lbs/91 kgs more than the 2,400 lbs/1,089 kgs DC2), and it also lost its low-planted, 90s design.
But he admits that looks can be deceiving, and your thoughts on its heavy exterior immediately change when you get behind the wheel.
The DC5 Integra came with a naturally aspirated 2-liter K20A red top engine capable of 217 hp (220 ps) and 151 lb-ft (206 Nm) of torque. Compared to its U.S. RSX Acura branded variant, it was lighter, had different springs and shocks, a helical LSD, short-ratio six-speed transmission, Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, and a Momo racing steering wheel.
The DC2, on the other hand, packed a naturally aspirated B18C 1.8-liter screamer good for 197 hp (200 ps) horsepower and 133 lb-ft (181 Nm) of torque. Its American Acura-branded counterpart boasts 195 hp and 130 lb-ft (176 Nm) of torque. To harness all that NA power, the DC2 had a 5-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.
Marcus thinks a lot of the DC2 can be felt in the DC5 Integra, except the raw mechanical feel and sound from the DC2’s iconic B18 stroker.
There’s no doubt that both cars are legends among motorheads. However, the DC2 gets more props from enthusiasts when it comes to faster turning. It also feels lighter on its feet.
The DC5 gets one over its older sibling for stability at high speeds. Thrill seekers think it’s more planted and offers better traction.
“I don’t want to sound like the good things about the DC5 Type R have really gone away for most modern cars. But they really have. The effects that this car has on me as a driver have just been pushed up the price brackets in new cars. Like, where do you get an NA car, 8,400 RPM, and a manual,” Marcus confessed, explaining his experience behind the wheel of the Honda DC5 Integra Type-R.
If you had to pick between the two naturally aspirated legends, which one would you grab? Let us know 'why' in the comments section below.
