Honda Integra Type-R DC2 or DC5? There's No Touching the 90s Legend

Hondas don’t get a lot of love from speed-seeking car enthusiasts. Mention the Civic, and you’ll be relegated to the parts-bin/Frankenstein-build circle. Talk about the Integra Type-R, and they’ll be dead silent. It’s not by design most people are dumbfounded every time the Integra Type-R is mentioned. It’s because it was arguably the last great analog-driving naturally aspirated legend from Honda.