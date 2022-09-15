This Rowdy 1,017-HP AWD 1993 Honda Civic Hatch Is a Street Missle With an Appetite for V8s

Let’s face it. Crazy-powered hot hatches are always a treat, especially at the drag strip, and a frequent contender has always been a 90s Honda Civic. Low displacement engines were never a thing in the United States until the boosted Civic showed up. A parts-bin unit tuned right can pull four-digit figures on the dyno.
90s Civic hatches don’t get a lot of respect on the track, especially from supercar owners, because they look cheap. I mean, how would you compare a junkyard Frankenstein build with a six-figure price tag car?
But these trash-talking supercar owners, in their minds, know these giant turbo contraptions could dot them on the rear-view mirror given a chance.
Now, naysayers often rub these as cheap flukes that never hold it down in the long run. They might be right, but Javier from That Racing Channel featured a 1,017 hp (1,031 ps) AWD 1993 Civic Hatchback that could change their minds.
This isn’t your ordinary Civic hatch. TRC featured it before on their 2019 Invitational Series, gapping V8s while it was still running 600 hp (608 ps) on a stock motor. It’s the work of Savon who’s owned it for eight years.
Savon’s 1993 Honda Civic is back on TRC; this time, it’s wearing big boy pants. It’s running a Euro Sleeve K24 block, stage-two Brian Crawler cams, Precision 6875 turbo, PPG Dog Box transmission, upgraded injectors, and a MagnaFuel 750 pump.
The result is 1,017 hp (1,031 ps) and 780 lb-ft (1,058 Nm) of torque on an all-wheel-drive setup. To top that off, it only weighs 2,100 lb (953 kgs).
“It’s on 42 pounds right now. I have a four-bar map sensor, so I can’t actually go higher than that. Later on, I’ll put a five bar on and turn it up a little more, but I just want to keep the car together right now more than anything.” Savon revealed talking about his build setup.
We know you're itching to see this pocket rocket take out some big boys. You can catch some of that action in the videos below. Savon also breaks his transmission mid-review.
But these trash-talking supercar owners, in their minds, know these giant turbo contraptions could dot them on the rear-view mirror given a chance.
Now, naysayers often rub these as cheap flukes that never hold it down in the long run. They might be right, but Javier from That Racing Channel featured a 1,017 hp (1,031 ps) AWD 1993 Civic Hatchback that could change their minds.
This isn’t your ordinary Civic hatch. TRC featured it before on their 2019 Invitational Series, gapping V8s while it was still running 600 hp (608 ps) on a stock motor. It’s the work of Savon who’s owned it for eight years.
Savon’s 1993 Honda Civic is back on TRC; this time, it’s wearing big boy pants. It’s running a Euro Sleeve K24 block, stage-two Brian Crawler cams, Precision 6875 turbo, PPG Dog Box transmission, upgraded injectors, and a MagnaFuel 750 pump.
The result is 1,017 hp (1,031 ps) and 780 lb-ft (1,058 Nm) of torque on an all-wheel-drive setup. To top that off, it only weighs 2,100 lb (953 kgs).
“It’s on 42 pounds right now. I have a four-bar map sensor, so I can’t actually go higher than that. Later on, I’ll put a five bar on and turn it up a little more, but I just want to keep the car together right now more than anything.” Savon revealed talking about his build setup.
We know you're itching to see this pocket rocket take out some big boys. You can catch some of that action in the videos below. Savon also breaks his transmission mid-review.