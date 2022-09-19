Honda CRX Boldly Races Nissan Skyline R34, Power to Weigh Ratio Dictates the Outcome

Over the past two decades, Hondas have garnered a sort of bad reputation in some circles. Most of the time, those circles are made up of people who have never experienced VTEC for themselves before. After all, every group of people will have a few bad apples. But you can't label all of them one way or another judging by that small percentage. You could say that Hoonigan's trying to improve people's perception of Hondas with their new format.

8 photos