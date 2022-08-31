Bone-Stock C6 Corvette Grand Sport Smokes Up the Hoonigan Burnyard, RIP Action Camera

Besides putting together some of the most exciting drag races on the internet (This Vs. That), the Hoonigan team also runs a Build Breakdown series. Their recent episode ran the theme “Do it for America” and featured a bone-stoke C6 Corvette Grand Sport with a muffler delete.
The C6 Corvette is the sixth generation of the Corvette sports car and was produced by GM’s division Chevrolet for the year 2005 to 2013 model years. Unlike its older siblings, the C6 was the first in its line since 1962 to come with an exposed headlight.
The Chevy C6 Corvette had four famous production variants: the Z06, ZR1, Grand Sport, and the 427 Convertible. The racing variants included the American Le Mans Series GT1 championship, C6. R, and the title-bearing 24 Hours of Le Mans GTE-Pro.
Hoonigan’s feature Chevrolet C6 Grand Sport belongs to Bradley Schmidt. He got it in 2020 with 148,000 miles (238,183 kilometers) from the original owner. He confesses it’s bone stock, and a daily driver.
“This is like the Z06 package of the base models. The Grand Sport is where you get the best bang for your buck, honestly,” Schmidt revealed.
Schmidt is right. The C6 Corvette Grand Sport is considered by many as an overlooked, yet one of the best Vettes ever produced. It’s the in-between of the base model C6 and pricey Z06.
Simply put, the C6 Grand Sport is a low-key track monster that’s lived its life as Vette’s parts bin cocktail. The Grand Sport has made a couple of appearances. First as a competition-grade 1963 Corvette, a special trim of the C4, C6 and as a C7. Forget the part where it missed out on the LS7, and its LS3 powerplant is as capable. Its wide-body frame also sets it apart from the regular base model C6.
After perhaps the most modest build-breakdown session in Hoonigan history, Schmidt had only one thing left to do – shred some tires off his bone stock C6 Corvette (and also fry Hoonigan's action camera). You can catch some of that smokey action in the video below.
