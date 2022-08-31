The Fully Electric Citroen e-C4 Can Do Two Weeks Worth of School Runs on a Single Charge

With summer almost over and kids getting ready to go back to school, parents need to start planning their school runs again. And when you own an electric vehicle, that means having to pay extra care to how much charge you leave home with.
According to research conducted by Citroen in the UK, families that own a fully electric e-C4 model can complete up to two full weeks of school runs on a single charge. The carmaker surveyed 2,000 UK parents and found that the average school run was 10.4 miles/16.7 km (5.2 miles each way).
Thanks to its WLTP-certified range of 219 miles (352 km), the fully electric e-C4 can technically do up to 20 school runs on a single charge.
Now, if you charge the vehicle overnight using a 7.4 kW Wallbox, a single charge can cost you as little as £3.75 ($4.36) on an EV electricity tariff. Meanwhile, on a standard tariff you end up paying £14 ($16) for the same charge. That’s still pretty good, especially when you consider that for a comparable gasoline-powered model, covering the same distance would cost roughly £30 ($35). Again, keep in mind this is a UK study.
The research also found that parents will drive their kids to school on average 3.5 times per week, leaving the rest to public transport or other parents lending a hand. When asked whether vehicle emissions outside of schools were a concern to them, 19% of parents said they were strongly concerned, while 41% were only somewhat concerned.
“Doing the school run in an electric car not only reduces local air pollution but also helps families save on day-to-day running costs. While electric range is often a key question for potential EV buyers, many will be surprised by the number of school runs families could cover on a single charge – showcasing the useability and versatility of modern electric cars like the Citroën ë-C4 Electric,” said Citroen UK exec, Eurig Druce.
