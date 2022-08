The Fully Electric Citroen e-C4 Can Do Two Weeks Worth of School Runs on a Single Charge

WLTP

According to research conducted by Citroen in the UK, families that own a fully electric e-C4 model can complete up to two full weeks of school runs on a single charge. The carmaker surveyed 2,000 UK parents and found that the average school run was 10.4 miles/16.7 km (5.2 miles each way).Thanks to its-certified range of 219 miles (352 km), the fully electric e-C4 can technically do up to 20 school runs on a single charge.Now, if you charge the vehicle overnight using a 7.4Wallbox, a single charge can cost you as little as £3.75 ($4.36) on anelectricity tariff. Meanwhile, on a standard tariff you end up paying £14 ($16) for the same charge. That’s still pretty good, especially when you consider that for a comparable gasoline-powered model , covering the same distance would cost roughly £30 ($35). Again, keep in mind this is a UK study.The research also found that parents will drive their kids to school on average 3.5 times per week, leaving the rest to public transport or other parents lending a hand. When asked whether vehicle emissions outside of schools were a concern to them, 19% of parents said they were strongly concerned, while 41% were only somewhat concerned.“Doing the school run in an electric car not only reduces local air pollution but also helps families save on day-to-day running costs. While electric range is often a key question for potential EV buyers, many will be surprised by the number of school runs families could cover on a single charge – showcasing the useability and versatility of modern electric cars like the Citroën ë-C4 Electric,” said Citroen UK exec, Eurig Druce.