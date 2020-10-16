C6 Corvette Grand Sport With Blown LS3 Gets 5.3-Liter Truck Engine Swap

Corvette enthusiasts are… well, polarizing. Some appreciate all things Corvette, but others tend to question an engine swap rather than giving the owner the thumbs up for the effort that went into his build.
Corvette Forum member v8sten posted a few pictures and details of his Grand Sport with two engines next to it, a blown LS3 and an LC9 in pretty good shape. The first reply to the thread, as expected, is a question.
“Why? There’s plenty of 6.0- and 6.2-liter truck engines out there,” asked a forum member. Considering the car’s age and condition, the owner is much obliged to explain that he has “a little over $1,000 in this entire project. It should be in the 11s when I get it running, and I plan on boosting it later.” Despite this sincere answer, fellow enthusiasts and owners kept advocating for larger powerplants that require more prep and money than the LC9.
First things first, a salvaged LS3 would need to be sleeved. Secondly, the 5.3-liter truck engine chosen by v8sten is known to feature a pretty strong block. This makes it the perfect choice for go-faster upgrades such as a twin-turbo setup or a good ol’ supercharging kit.
Forum member Patsgarage got the gist of it. “I kind of like the idea of a disposable engine in a ‘Vette. Beat that thing like an unwanted stepchild.”
Also known as the Vortec 5300, this powerplant features an aluminum block and Flex Fuel for good measure. Developed for half-ton trucks and SUVs and offered from the 2007 to the 2014 model years, the free-breathing V8 is good for 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque (454 Nm) from the factory.
At this stage, the VVT and DOD systems “are in the recycle bucket” and the small-block motor still needs some tender loving care before going into the car. At some point in the future, a 200-shot nitrous system may also find its way under the hood for that extra bit of straight-line oomph on the blacktop.
In combination with a well-calibrated turbo or a blower, you can bet your bottom dollar this truck-engined C6 Corvette will eat LS3s for breakfast.
