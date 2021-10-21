Clean, Simple C6 Chevy Corvette Widebody Draft Rekindles the Front-Engine Love

Tatamel Bike, the Tiny e-Bike That Folds Down Neatly to Fit Under Your Desk

Just about everyone is enamored right now with the success of the mid-engine C8 iteration. But one can’t deny the timeless legacy of previous generations, either. Especially pixel masters. 9 photos



But, sometimes, we need to remember that previous iterations were sometimes just as hot. And even if you’re not a fan of some of them, such as the C6 generation, perhaps a virtual artist’s clean and simple design might persuade you to think otherwise. Case in point, Rostislav Prokop, the pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, is back with



After he played on various occasions with the Corvettes (very) old and (



Naturally, although we labeled it as something clean and simple, this isn’t barren of the artist’s usual twists and turns. The subtleties do enhance the style even further, with the C6 sitting relaxed and laid out to the ground as close as possible.







Speaking of the latter, of course, this C6 features a widebody kit upgrade – something that has truly become the norm both among real customizers as well as the world’s automotive virtual artists. A set of aftermarket deep-dish wheels dressed up in shiny chrome round up the portrait – and do we also detect a slight camber that snuck in?





