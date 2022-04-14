autoevolution
1991 Land Rover Defender 110 Arkonik Restomod Looks Mean, Packs LS3 Muscle

Pretty rare in the United States, the body-on-frame Defender is a no-nonsense overlander with enough room for the kids and family dog. Instead of a clattery old diesel, the off-road machine we’re covering today is rocking an LS3 with fuel rail covers that feature the Corvette script.
Installed by Charleston-based Arkonik back in 2020, the LS3 was introduced as the Corvette’s base engine for the 2008 model year with 430 horsepower and 424 pound-feet (575 Nm) on deck. The 6.2-liter mill breathes in through a custom air intake, and it’s kept cool by an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans. We don’t know for certain how potent this particular small-block powerplant is, but it’s more than adequate for the restomoded Landy.

Offered on Bring a Trailer with a sales invoice that lists a total cost of $232,965 and a 2019 order date, the Defender 110 is finished in Corris Gray Metallic over Satin Black for the wheel-arch flares. The KBX Signature front grille is complemented by a Warn Zeon winch. From the side profile, highlights include the Fire & Ice steps, Optimill door handles, and Front Runner roof rack. Out back, there’s a ladder, a full-size spare, and a receiver hitch.

Upgraded with 18-inch Kahn Design 1948 alloys finished in satin black, the Landy rides on 265/75 rubber boots that are perfectly suited for driving on rocks, sand, through mud and ruts. Equipped with an LT230 dual-range transfer case, introduced in 1983 in the One Ten, this rig also boasts a six-speed automatic from General Motors. As expected, it’s the Hydra-Matic 6L80 used in the C6 and C7 Corvette from 2006 to the 2014 model year.

Retrimmed by Ruskin Design in Wet Sand leather upholstery, the interior is a real treat. A wood-rimmed steering wheel frames a 120-mph (193-kph) speedometer and a six-digit odometer that shows less than 3,800 miles (6,116 kilometers). With seven days left on the ticker, the LS3-powered 1991 Land Rover Defender 110 currently sits on a high bit of $90,000.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

