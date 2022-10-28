Wanted, Road or Track! $113K to $210K Bounty for Godzilla: 2023 Nissan GT-R Prices Are Out

The 2023 model of the GT-R iteration from Nissan’s lineup gets its price tag. The Premium version sold by select U.S. Nissan dealers starts at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $113,540. For that money, you get the 3.8-liter Dual Overhead Camshaft twin-turbo V6 with 565 brake-horsepower (573 PS) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque.
The civilized version of this front-mid JDM plant drives all four wheels via the six-speed gearbox linked to a dual-clutch system. The Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All-Terrain (ATTESA) with its Electronic Torque Split (E-TS) comes as standard. According to the press release, the only optional extra available for the Premium package is the Hand-stitched premium interior; everything else is standard.
But that’s more than you get on the NISMO, where no optional extras are available – not that there is any need for them. At $210,740, the ruffian GT-R doesn’t cut corners on passenger spoils, performance, safety, and high tech. It doesn’t cut corners on the track, either, because that’s where it was born.
The smart-dressed son of the GT-R GT3 race car, the 2023 NISMO proudly defends its House’s name with the engine output of 600 bhp (608 PS) and 481 lb-ft2 (652 Nm). That’s just the tip of the iceberg: Brembo brakes with massive carbon-ceramic rotors (16.1 inches at the front, 15.3 inches at the back) shave off 36 lbs. (16 kg) compared to the Premium GT-R. The NISMO-tuned suspension with unique shock absorber settings and spring rates stops the Godzilla on its tracks (and on the roads).
Both GT-Rs come with Bilstein DampTronic driver-adjustable shock absorbers, 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels, and a multi-function display with integrated GT-R-specific, customizable data pages. The monitor shows various vehicle data, including coolant and oil temperature, transmission gear selection, G-acceleration, turbocharger boost, and a stopwatch for lap times.
