Wanted, Road or Track! $113K to $210K Bounty for Godzilla: 2023 Nissan GT-R Prices Are Out

The 2023 model of the GT-R iteration from Nissan’s lineup gets its price tag. The Premium version sold by select U.S. Nissan dealers starts at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $113,540. For that money, you get the 3.8-liter Dual Overhead Camshaft twin-turbo V6 with 565 brake-horsepower (573 PS) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque.

