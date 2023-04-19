Self-Sufficient Tiny With a Loft Bedroom Flaunts an Adorable Built-in Porch

The incredible variety of tiny house designs stretches from miniature copies of conventional homes with all the bells and whistles to the quirkiest dwellings with a futuristic look. This adorable tiny house designed and built in Germany exudes the charm of a traditional mountain vacation cabin, coupled with maximum freedom.
Suppose you spotted the Langenberg tiny home on the road. In that case, you'd immediately be drawn to its bright white, fresh appearance and notice a surprising element. Regarding porches, some tiny houses have none, while others come with decks that can be attached once the house settles in at its new location. The Langenberg does things differently. Despite its size, it gracefully integrates both a loft bedroom and a built-in terrace, something you rarely see with tiny cabins.
This particular terrace is great because it's built-in and covered, which means no hassle transporting it separately and attaching it every time the house in wheels moves somewhere new. It also means that the owners can enjoy the outdoors in any weather and at any time of the day. Granted, it's not the biggest deck, but it's perfect for two people.
It even comes with stylish details such as delicate lighting to enjoy in the evening too. And its placement keeps the house sleek and light enough for easy transportation. Even more impressive is that the Langenberg is meant to function as an off-grid home. There aren't many self-sufficient homes out there that also boast a built-in terrace. It's like having your own charming deck for outdoor entertainment no matter where you go.
It might seem bizarre to compare a mountain that boasts 843 meters (2,765 feet) above sea level with a house that is only six meters (19.6 feet) long, 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide, and four meters (13 feet) tall. But they both bring to mind a feeling of connection with the outdoors and a sense of freedom and pure joy.
The Langenberg looks totally rustic due to the abundant use of wood, yet it seamlessly integrates modern technology for optimal comfort. The minimalistic, nature-inspired design reveals pleasant surprises such as Infrared floor heating with Wi-Fi function, air conditioning with heating function, premium kitchen appliances, and a 50-liter (13 gallons) hot water boiler that can also be controlled via Wi-Fi.
Although the adorable front porch makes this tiny look like a traditional vacation home, the Langenberg is also rugged enough to function independently. For this, it's fitted with a photovoltaic system, a fresh water system with a pump, and grey water tanks. This makes it ideal for self-sufficient, sustainable living. Also, as the builder suggests, it also makes for a great vacation companion – it's ready to hit the road, off-grid, and comes with all the comforts of a classic home.
Features such as the wall-mounted TV and the foldable table keep the area uncluttered so that the sofa can be turned into a generous bed at night. During the day, this works as a perfect spot for relaxing and socializing with friends, in addition to the lovely porch. From a design point of view, the typical horizontal window is replaced by three tall, narrow ones that create some visual interest while still bringing in lots of natural light.
The kitchen is well-equipped and fitted with various storage solutions, including cupboards and drawers. The bathroom is also surprisingly modern for a rustic tiny cabin, fitted with a rain shower, an eco-friendly toilet, and a compact vanity with a LED mirror.
A basic ladder leads to the loft bedroom from the living area. This is perhaps the most minimalistic room in the entire house. The paneling made of spruce wood with a colorless varnish, used throughout the home, gives it a warm and natural appearance.
The Langenberg is also meant to last for generations and bravely face even the harshest weather conditions, so it's made with high-quality natural materials and efficient insulation.
This is one of the main designs offered by Berghaus, a German tiny house builder that creates custom dwellings. The turnkey version starts at €66,378 ($72,800) and can be delivered anywhere in Europe.
This German tiny cabin looks like it belongs in a beautiful natural setting somewhere in the mountains. Indeed, its name has an unusual inspiration. This is the name of the highest mountain in Rothaargebirge, sitting on the border between North Hesse and Westphalia.
Size-wise, the Langenberg would be suitable for a couple, but it can accommodate up to four people overnight, thanks to the convertible sofa in the living room. The living room was designed as a versatile space.
A discrete protection wall adds safety without interrupting the view. There's only one window, which can be a downside because it doesn't allow the best ventilation. In terms of space, the room is big enough to fit in a bed with a queen-size mattress and some discrete shelves for storage.
