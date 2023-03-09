Stunning Three-Bedroom Tiny Breaks the Norm With a Highly-Effective Design

Australia’s unique natural landscapes and weather conditions can be challenging when it comes to housing, but they also seem to inspire builders to come up with remarkably creative solutions. The Booderee is unlike any other tiny home, blending with its surroundings and showing just how welcoming micro homes can be.
You might think that a tiny house with three bedrooms can only be one of those oversized, heavy builds that exceed the typical tiny living standards. Yet, an Australia-based builder with an intriguing name – Made by Bare, proves that out-of-the-box design can turn even the smallest space into a highly-practical, sustainable home.
The Booderee is only 4.3-meter-high (14 feet), 9-meter-long (29.5 feet) and 2.5-meter-wide (8 feet) yet it hides not just two loft bedrooms, but an additional one on the ground floor. This is rare for any tiny dwelling, and it’s meant for future owners who simply require extra sleeping arrangements, despite the space limitations.
This feature is impressive in itself, but what takes things to the next level is that Booderee doesn’t compromise on other amenities, either.
This beautiful tiny is simply brimming with clever ideas. First, you’ll notice the generous bi-fold windows at each end of the house. Together with the glass front doors, they help blur the line between the outdoors and the interior, bringing in lots of light and making the ground floor feel more spacious.
Once inside, you’d be surprised to discover the sunken lounge room, a truly unique feature. It’s one of the signature elements of all Made by Bare designs, that serves an important function. A sunken living area means that the loft bedroom above can boast full-height space.
Loft bedrooms in tiny homes can often be quite uncomfortable when it comes to simple things like making the bed or changing clothes, due to the lack of space. This clever solution fixes that, while still allowing plenty of room for the living area –it’s just lower than you’d expect.
At the other end of the house is where you’ll find the ground floor bedroom area, big enough for a queen-size bed and a few small cabinets. The best thing about it is that it faces the front wall with the windows and the French doors, which means that it doesn’t feel isolated or dark, at all.
The center of the ground floor is dedicated to the kitchen, that’s perfectly equipped with all the basic appliances. It boasts everything you’d need for cooking great meals and enjoying them with your guests, yet it’s clutter-free, taking as little space as possible.
Boodaree was also designed with a split roof, as a way to not only provide more privacy for both of the loft rooms, but also to ensure that they get enough natural light. Considering the overall dimensions of the house, these bedrooms aren’t very big (each can fit in a queen-size bed) but they’re fitted with the essentials, including lighting options and windows.
tiny homes. But there’s a “secret” perk connected to the sunken lounge.
It not only leads to one of the bedrooms, but also to something called a “net lounge extension.” You can think of this as an outdoor living area, where you get to literally hang out on this suspended net. What better way to relax, take in the views, and enjoy the outdoors?
By this point, you might be wondering where does the bathroom fit in all this. Well, a conventional bathroom would have been too much for a tiny home that already boasts three bedrooms. Of course, there’s a solution for everything.
In this case, the team at Made by Bare went with something known as an external bathroom pod. Simply put, this is a separate amenity that is attached to the house itself after it’s already transported and set up. Once attached, it’s just like a regular bathroom, with a large shower and a beautiful hardwood vanity.
The clever Boodaree doesn’t come cheap. You’d need AUD $219,500 ($144,000) for the turn key version, and up to AUD $244,500 ($161,000) for the off-grid upgrade (including solar panels and battery storage). But, at the end of the day, the most important thing is to have a welcoming, cozy home with a small footprint. And nothing beats Boodaree’s creative layout.
The Booderee is only 4.3-meter-high (14 feet), 9-meter-long (29.5 feet) and 2.5-meter-wide (8 feet) yet it hides not just two loft bedrooms, but an additional one on the ground floor. This is rare for any tiny dwelling, and it’s meant for future owners who simply require extra sleeping arrangements, despite the space limitations.
This feature is impressive in itself, but what takes things to the next level is that Booderee doesn’t compromise on other amenities, either.
This beautiful tiny is simply brimming with clever ideas. First, you’ll notice the generous bi-fold windows at each end of the house. Together with the glass front doors, they help blur the line between the outdoors and the interior, bringing in lots of light and making the ground floor feel more spacious.
Once inside, you’d be surprised to discover the sunken lounge room, a truly unique feature. It’s one of the signature elements of all Made by Bare designs, that serves an important function. A sunken living area means that the loft bedroom above can boast full-height space.
Loft bedrooms in tiny homes can often be quite uncomfortable when it comes to simple things like making the bed or changing clothes, due to the lack of space. This clever solution fixes that, while still allowing plenty of room for the living area –it’s just lower than you’d expect.
At the other end of the house is where you’ll find the ground floor bedroom area, big enough for a queen-size bed and a few small cabinets. The best thing about it is that it faces the front wall with the windows and the French doors, which means that it doesn’t feel isolated or dark, at all.
The center of the ground floor is dedicated to the kitchen, that’s perfectly equipped with all the basic appliances. It boasts everything you’d need for cooking great meals and enjoying them with your guests, yet it’s clutter-free, taking as little space as possible.
Boodaree was also designed with a split roof, as a way to not only provide more privacy for both of the loft rooms, but also to ensure that they get enough natural light. Considering the overall dimensions of the house, these bedrooms aren’t very big (each can fit in a queen-size bed) but they’re fitted with the essentials, including lighting options and windows.
tiny homes. But there’s a “secret” perk connected to the sunken lounge.
It not only leads to one of the bedrooms, but also to something called a “net lounge extension.” You can think of this as an outdoor living area, where you get to literally hang out on this suspended net. What better way to relax, take in the views, and enjoy the outdoors?
By this point, you might be wondering where does the bathroom fit in all this. Well, a conventional bathroom would have been too much for a tiny home that already boasts three bedrooms. Of course, there’s a solution for everything.
In this case, the team at Made by Bare went with something known as an external bathroom pod. Simply put, this is a separate amenity that is attached to the house itself after it’s already transported and set up. Once attached, it’s just like a regular bathroom, with a large shower and a beautiful hardwood vanity.
The clever Boodaree doesn’t come cheap. You’d need AUD $219,500 ($144,000) for the turn key version, and up to AUD $244,500 ($161,000) for the off-grid upgrade (including solar panels and battery storage). But, at the end of the day, the most important thing is to have a welcoming, cozy home with a small footprint. And nothing beats Boodaree’s creative layout.