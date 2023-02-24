LEGO Friends Got a New Face and a New Set of Perhaps the Loveliest Mobile Tiny House

It comes as no surprise that I love tiny homes, considering how much I write about them. They give a lot of freedom and mobility and most people are happy with having less space to clean. But what I love more than tiny homes is Lego tiny homes.
I have written a few articles about LEGO tiny homes but none was an official set. This year we saw the re-imagined LEGO Friends characters with new personalities. Something that will represent closer to the world that we live in.
One of these sets was also this mobile tiny house with three new minifigures and a few animals. What is even more awesome is that it also comes with a car that you can attach to the house. Which is wonderful if the minifigures will want to travel around on your furniture and visit the other Friends characters.
It is impossible to access the inside of such a tiny home made of bricks. But do not worry, it can be easily opened to reveal the fully functional interior. And we cannot forget about the off-grid system with solar panels.
The exterior features bright colors, a mailbox, a birdhouse, and even a campfire. The campfire has three wooden chairs, trees, and even some campfire-worthy food.
If the exterior is so wonderfully painted, the interior could not be different. The kitchen comes with everything that the minifigures might need to cook. Such as a large fridge full of cheese and orange juice, an oven, a stovetop, and a few kitchen utensils. There is also pizza if they do not feel like cooking.
The bathroom can be found on the opposite side of this bricky tiny home. Unfortunately, like in many tiny homes, the shower did not fit on the inside and was placed outside. The bathroom, however, compensates with a sink and toilet.
The minifigures can also enjoy some beauty sleep. One of them sleeps on the left side all by itself and the other two sleep on the right side. Each room comes with beds and the bigger one also has a drawer with a nightlight.
It would be a shame to let all the animals sleep outside. They also got a separate bedroom that is standing between the minifigures bedrooms.
If you are interested in LEGO tiny homes, you can also check a few fan-made builds similar to this one. These sets require 10,000 supporters to be acknowledged by the LEGO group and perhaps become real.
Since this is a LEGO Friends set, it was designed for children but that does not mean that adults cannot enjoy it. This set can be built out of 785 pieces and it cost $64.99 (€64.99). The price is quite low for so many pieces if you compare it with other sets with similar pieces.
