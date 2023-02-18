Nobody Needs Lego Technic Cars When You Can Make Cool Public Transport Lego Buses

Are you a gearhead who likes spending more time at home than on the road? Then you might enjoy working on a beloved project car or building some Lego Technic vehicles. Both activities stimulate one’s mind and keep alive that machine- or toy-human connection. But for this young guy, none of these options made sense. So, he focused on public transport instead.
And, as it turns out, the decision to pursue this passion was the right one to make! Firstly, it was a great idea that helped him understand a lot more about shaping something out of nothing and with no guidance whatsoever. Secondly, it provided him with a great insight into advertising and unlocked a deeper meaning of colors.
At the same time, by choosing to build public transport buses from standard Lego pieces that are not too pricy, the young man gained some great insights that helped with deciding how to shape his future career.
Kai Ang Bowes’ passion for how buses look attracted the interest of Canada’s TransLink. They found out that he spent a lot of time analyzing various types of vehicles that roam Vancouver every single day and decided to do his miniature versions at home. After enough trial and error, Bowes managed to find a successful recipe and kept improving his skills.
“Growing up Kai Ang Bowes regularly took the bus with his mother as they didn’t have a car. Little did he know at the time that it was instilling a lifelong interest in marketing and transit,” explains Vancouver’s metropolitan transportation agency.
The student explains that he has liked buses since he was very young, even though he had to use public transport as there was no other way to get around faster. Some stuff that most of us may overlook piqued his interest. For example, Bowes liked how big the windows were, and he kept asking himself about their size, shape, and position. Eventually, this curiosity turned into a passion for exploration and miniature product designing done at home.
To make each of his miniature buses look almost like the real deal, Bowes even used the transport agency’s ads he saw while riding to and back from school.
This hobby also helped the student become resourceful because he just had to find the right wheels after challenging himself to add all the details possible, no matter how little they had to be. For example, he focused on creating the right window frames or the font writing used on real-life units.
Finally, Bowes said he did not create any new Lego buses in the last decade. However, what needed time and devotion was polishing the initial creations. Bringing them all to a final look that resembles the rides seen throughout Vancouver needed a lot of time and some nifty decision-making. Instead of using paint or dedicated pricy Lego bricks, he opted for permanent markers.
The student now aims for a successful advertising and/or marketing career.
