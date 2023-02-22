Eerie House Abandoned for Decades Has Classic Cars Rotting Away in the Yard

American junkyards are packed with millions of classic cars nowadays. How did they get there? Well, while some owners got tired of driving old cars, others scrapped them simply because they were no longer reliable. But not all classics got dumped at the junkyard. Some were left behind on abandoned properties.
And it's quite sad if you think about it. First, many of these cars weren't in bad shape when the owners passed away or moved and left everything behind. Second, unlike cars dropped at junkyards, they rarely become parts donors, so they just rot away due to decades of exposure to the elements. With countryside and urban exploration vlogs now more popular than ever, we've seen a lot of that recently.
And this new footage from "Urban Exploring With Kappy" shows that it's not just the mundane cars that get left behind. The old house you see here, located somewhere in New York, has a very desirable fourth-generation Lincoln Continental waiting to be rescued in its front yard. Yup, I'm talking about that cool generation that got suicide doors, spawned a four-door convertible, and served as a Presidential state car when John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
It's also a somewhat early version, with the front fascia indicating a 1962 or 1963 model year. Sadly, it's quite obvious that the Continental is in rough shape. And it's not just the roof that got a beating. The engine hood is also crumpled and the chassis is sitting on the ground. That's bad news for the frame, which has to be pretty rusty by now.
Such a big shame really because not only is this example a four-door drop-top, but also the maroon-like paint that still adorns the body is not a very common sight. What's more, it appears to still sport its original engine. The fourth-gen Continental was fitted with a 430-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) MEL V8 until 1966, when Ford replaced it with a 462-cubic-inch (7.6-liter) version.
But the Lincoln is not the only classic that was left behind on this property for decades. Right next to it, there's an old Dodge Wayfarer. While not as iconic and desirable as the Continental, it's a short-lived model that we no longer see on public roads. Introduced in 1949, it was discontinued in 1952 without a replacement. It was also built alongside the fancier Chrysler Windsor and DeSoto Deluxe.
The Wayfarer is mostly known for having spawned the first true roadster built by any Detroit carmaker since the 1930s. That version is actually rare, but this two-door sedan from the 1950 model year was decidedly more popular at around 65,000 units sold. All Wayfarers were equipped with a 230-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) straight-six engine rated at 103 horsepower. Unfortunately, this Mopar will never get a second chance at life due to its low market value.
Moving on, a third car is parked right next to the house. This one appears to be a 1980s Mercury Grand Marquis. Introduced in 1979 as a more premium version of the Marquis, the Grand Marquis soldiered on until 2011. The four-door appears to be an early first-generation model and boasts a red interior that seems to be in good condition. But just like the Wayfarer, first-gen Grand Marquis sedans are far from desirable.
But the house itself is in much worse shape than the cars. While it's still packed with personal belongings of the previous owners, it's clearly been vandalized and it looks like it's about to collapse. Needless to say, it's probably scheduled for demolition in the future. Check it out in the video below.
And this new footage from "Urban Exploring With Kappy" shows that it's not just the mundane cars that get left behind. The old house you see here, located somewhere in New York, has a very desirable fourth-generation Lincoln Continental waiting to be rescued in its front yard. Yup, I'm talking about that cool generation that got suicide doors, spawned a four-door convertible, and served as a Presidential state car when John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
It's also a somewhat early version, with the front fascia indicating a 1962 or 1963 model year. Sadly, it's quite obvious that the Continental is in rough shape. And it's not just the roof that got a beating. The engine hood is also crumpled and the chassis is sitting on the ground. That's bad news for the frame, which has to be pretty rusty by now.
Such a big shame really because not only is this example a four-door drop-top, but also the maroon-like paint that still adorns the body is not a very common sight. What's more, it appears to still sport its original engine. The fourth-gen Continental was fitted with a 430-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) MEL V8 until 1966, when Ford replaced it with a 462-cubic-inch (7.6-liter) version.
But the Lincoln is not the only classic that was left behind on this property for decades. Right next to it, there's an old Dodge Wayfarer. While not as iconic and desirable as the Continental, it's a short-lived model that we no longer see on public roads. Introduced in 1949, it was discontinued in 1952 without a replacement. It was also built alongside the fancier Chrysler Windsor and DeSoto Deluxe.
The Wayfarer is mostly known for having spawned the first true roadster built by any Detroit carmaker since the 1930s. That version is actually rare, but this two-door sedan from the 1950 model year was decidedly more popular at around 65,000 units sold. All Wayfarers were equipped with a 230-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) straight-six engine rated at 103 horsepower. Unfortunately, this Mopar will never get a second chance at life due to its low market value.
Moving on, a third car is parked right next to the house. This one appears to be a 1980s Mercury Grand Marquis. Introduced in 1979 as a more premium version of the Marquis, the Grand Marquis soldiered on until 2011. The four-door appears to be an early first-generation model and boasts a red interior that seems to be in good condition. But just like the Wayfarer, first-gen Grand Marquis sedans are far from desirable.
But the house itself is in much worse shape than the cars. While it's still packed with personal belongings of the previous owners, it's clearly been vandalized and it looks like it's about to collapse. Needless to say, it's probably scheduled for demolition in the future. Check it out in the video below.