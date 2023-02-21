Abandoned Property Packed With Classic Cars Hides Rare Pre-WW2 Gems

More on this:

1 1974 Datsun 260Z Gets First Wash in 22 Years, Goes From Barn Find to One-Year Wonder

2 1975 AMC Hornet Saved From the Crusher Is a Mysterious Wannabe Muscle Car

3 World, Let’s Welcome Back This Original 1973 Chevy Impala That’s Been Hiding for Decades

4 Once a Rust Bucket, This 1947 Hudson Super Six Is Now a HEMI-Powered Beauty

5 1963 Studebaker Avanti Spent Decades off the Road, Supercharged V8 Roars Back to Life