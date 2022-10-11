This 1946 Delahaye 135 is a Forgotten Post-War Luxury Gem, a Real Piece of French History

It's not often we find an automobile these days that makes us here at autoevolution go, "what on in the world is this?" Well, here's one of those moments, folks. Forgive some of the younger folks among us for not being up to speed on post-WWII French luxury grand touring cars because this 1946 Delahaye 135 Drophead Coupe is an absolute gem.
Okay, so first things first. What the heck is a Delahaye? Why has almost nobody in the western hemisphere heard of them? Why does this one look like a Jaguar doing the fusion dance with a post-war French nightclub? To answer as concisely as we can, Delahaye was like a mix between an Alfa Romeo and a Jaguar. With credentials in both luxury vehicles and the auto racing sector, Delahaye embodied a similar spirit to both brands with a uniquely French flavor from 1894 until 1954.
The company even competed against Alfa, Jag, and national contemporaries like Renault at racetracks like Monte Carlo and Le Mans. This fusion of luxury and racing credentials spawned what became the 135. In its own right, the 135 has a story as checkered as the brand that built it. First produced in 1935, the 135 was a low-production boutique gentleman's racer. One built in the coach-built style unique to earlier periods in automotive history, meaning every single body was a little bit special.
That was until 1939, when the entirety of Europe decided it was time to "boogaloo," to put it as mildly as possible. Causing Dalahaye employees to board up the factory and head to the front lines to fight the German invasion. Once the invaders had finally been exiled back over the German border in 1945, the factory re-opened. In the beginning, production was dedicated to heavy-duty trucks.
With most of Europe in ruins, it was a lucrative business. Once Delahaye could financially justify it, the 135 was brought back into production. This 1946 model is for sale via Hyman LTD in St Louis, Missouri, a dealership full of antique automotive treasures. Even in top-shelf company, this Delahaye might be the crown jewel. Given the model year, this examlpe has to be one of the very first off the production floor. According to some due diligence done by the seller, this particular chassis, serial number 800319, was one of only nine ever produced with a coach body built by the Swiss Worblaufen group known to survive.
Couple it with a butter smooth overhead valve straight six-engine and eye wateringly beautiful leather interior, and this beautifully restored French icon's offering price of $389,500 shouldn't shock you at all. Check the official listing here to learn more.
