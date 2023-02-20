1974 Datsun 260Z Gets First Wash in 22 Years, Goes From Barn Find to One-Year Wonder

When it comes to iconic Japanese sports cars from the 1960s, two names usually stand out: the Datsun/Nissan Z car and the Toyota 2000GT. I'd also include the early Mazda Cosmo on this list, but I know it's not quite as iconic as its Datsun and Toyota rivals. The 2000GT is arguably the rarest with only 351 units built from 1967 to 1970, but the Z car is the one that survived the longest and kickstarted a series that soldiered on to this day.
Known as the Nissan Fairlady Z outside the U.S., the Datsun 240Z emerged in 1969 and was introduced in North America for the 1970 model year. Sleek, powerful, and reliable, the 240Z became a hit and moved almost 170,000 units through 1973. In 1974, Datsun rolled out an upgraded version called the 260Z.
While it did not look notably different than the 240Z, the 260Z came with a big change under the hood, where the previous 2.4-liter inline-six had been replaced with a 2.6-liter unit. Power increased from 151 to 165 horsepower, but then-new U.S. regulations resulted in a decrease to 139 horses for the U.S. model. Even so, the coupe remained popular, finding 53,451 customers on U.S. soil.
But here's what makes this version a bit more special. While the 260Z remained in production for some markets until 1978, it was discontinued in the U.S. after only one year. Its replacement, the 280Z arrived in 1975 with a larger, 2.8-liter inline-six engine. The latter also got fuel injection and output increased to 170 horsepower. With a little more than 237,000 units sold through 1980, the 280Z was the most popular iteration of the Datsun Z car.
The 260Z, on the other hand, remains the rarest. Sure, it's not exactly scarce at more than 50,000 examples sold, but it's a one-year gem that includes just enough unique features to make it desirable, even compared with early 240Z units. And amazingly enough, many 260Zs are still locked up in barns as of 2023.
The metallic blue example you see here is one of the lucky ones that emerged back into the light before it was too late. Kept in storage for 22 years, this 260Z was saved by the folks over at "WD Detailing." And not only just to give it a makeover. They actually purchased the car and are planning on putting it back on the road. That's a dream come true for any barn find, let alone a Japanese classic that's quite a rare sight nowadays.
Not surprisingly after more than two decades off the road, the 260Z emerged with a thick layer of dust and grime and quite a few rust issues around the wheel arches and the side skirts. Likewise, the 2.6-liter six-cylinder mill wasn't running, albeit it had gotten some maintenance and wasn't stuck.
But the best news about this rescue is that the cleaning process revealed a very solid JDM classic. And I'm not talking about just the exterior, which now shines like new if we ignore the rust issues. The interior also turned out great, which is an even bigger deal given that it had been neglected for decades. Oh, and this Datsun also came with a Narti woodgrain steering wheel in perfect condition, which is a rare feature nowadays.
Our host didn't manage to get the inline-six to run just yet, but hopefully, we will get a follow-up in this Japanese beauty. Until that happens, see it go from band find to a one-year gem in the video below.
