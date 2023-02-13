Forgotten 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Spent 34 Years in a Barn, Gets First Wash

More on this:

1 Moldy, Rat-Infested 1971 Dodge Demon Gets Satisfying First Wash in 25 Years

2 1967 Pontiac Bonneville Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Goes From Gross to Superb

3 1991 GMC Syclone Gets Professional Detailing, Looks Ready to Embarrass Ferraris Again

4 This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Spent Most of Its Life in a Barn, Very Original

5 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Survivor Has the Magic Combo, Matching-Numbers V8, Original Paint