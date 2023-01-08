1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Gets First Wash in Decades, Reveals Cool Patina

More on this:

1 Flooded 1963 Chevrolet Nova Gets Deep Cleaning, Goes From Ruined to Superb

2 Abandoned 1952 Oldsmobile 88 Gets First Wash in 60 Years, Shows Beautiful Patina

3 1961 Ford Econoline Gets First Wash in 44 Years, Old Thriftpower Roars Back to Life

4 1935 Plymouth PJ Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Goes From Gross to Gorgeous Survivor

5 Dusty 1930 Plymouth Coupe Gets First Wash in 25 Years, Becomes a Stunning Survivor