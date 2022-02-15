1989 Ford Sierra GLS 2.9i 4x4 Is a Real Barn Find, Spent 20 Years Under Leaking Roof

Today we’re presented with one of the rarest Sierras – a 4x4 one that has a great engine and some cool stories connected with it. And it’s a barn find! Well, it’s more of a small hen house, but we’re not complaining.
The Ford Sierra started life as something called the 'Project Toni' and ended up as an international legend. Currently they are not hard to find and not particularly great to look at. Let at least two decades to pass unnoticed and you’ll rejoice at the sight of a special one like we’re doing right now.
There aren’t many occasions for people who don’t have any countryside activity, inheritance from dead long-lost relatives or some other kind of connections to really enjoy the adventure of finding an awesome car as a complete surprise. Fortunately, YouTube is here to satisfy our need for exploration, adventure, and car-loving experiences.
We’re particularly excited about this barn find 1998 Sierra GLS 2.9i 4x4 because Ford even considered some old nameplates for revival, and you never know what the future holds in place. Moreover, Ford only sold 1,097 of these cars and only 22 exist today in the United Kingdom! Let’s not also forget that last year a Sierra RS500 went under the hammer for $340,000.
The guy who owns the property, Richard, called Jonny Smith from the Late Brake Show to share the moment of its discovery with him. The British man says when he parked it there the car was running properly. He focused on work and forgot about it.
The car is carefully taken out of the former hen house and, surprise, it looks like it’s in decent shape. Two decades have passed, but it looks like the car just sat for a month on the side of a road. Even the V6 engine looks good but, unfortunately, it doesn’t run.
It feels good to witness a real barn find story and watch a piece of history like this be uncovered.
