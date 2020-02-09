1986 Ford Sierra Cosworth Is Your Chance of Owning a Group A Rally Car

Ever dreamed of owning a piece of motorsport history, one that could bring back all those sweet memories of how rallying used to be? If so, your dream is one click away, as one very rare machine popped up on an auction site.
What’s so rare about it? Well, for one, this 1986 Ford Sierra uses one of the last YB200 engine blocks made by Cosworth. Then, this car – which can be seen in the gallery above after being fully restored – is still go for racing, having won Rally Isla Mallorca’s Legend Class in 2018.
Seen in the history of motorsport as one of the best racers of its kind in history – contrary to what the Sierra for civilian use meant for the industry – just a few of them remain in such good condition.
The car we have here was put on all its four wheels recently, after having spent 15 years tucked away in “dry storage.” Because of this, we’re being told the restoration process was a breeze, and only the floor had to be replaced. That, and the engine.
The unit we mentioned earlier, the YB200, is not the one originally fitted on the car, and that is perhaps a good thing. The new powerplant was built “with modern know-how” and features tons of new parts that allow it to develop 350 hp. Linked to this engine is an original T5 gearbox. Inside, the car comes packed with seats, harnesses and automatic FEV fire extinguisher system.
The car is listed for sale on the Silverstone auctions website, complete with Spanish Federation Historic'papers and the equivalent to a UK MOT (ITV). There’s no official price to go with the listing, but for orientation the seller hints that “its Group A racing counterparts making nearly £200,000.”
More details on this Group A rally car can be found at this link.
