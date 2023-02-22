Mt. Bachelor Is a Versatile Tiny House With an Ingenous Floor Layout

It is quite surprising how versatile tiny houses can be and how much luxury can be packed into the limited space they offer. The tiny living movement proves that smart design, luxury, and beautiful finishes are not necessarily the appanage of huge houses with multi-million dollar price tags. With clever design choices, optimized use of space, sleek finishes, and appropriate furnishings, tiny dwellings can offer almost the same level of comfort and luxury as conventional houses.
Tiny Mountain Houses is a Salem, Oregon-based builder that crafts a diverse range of tiny abodes, from rustic to modern builds, proving that tiny living really has the ability to emphasize your individuality and meet your expectations. Whether you want to travel in comfort or downsize a hectic lifestyle without compromising on comfort and craftsmanship, they might have a model to suit your needs.
Today, we are going to look at one of their older models, the Mt. Bachelor, a 26-foot (8-meter) tiny home on wheels with a flexible layout and a glorious design. It is built on a custom-made heavy-duty tubular steel trailer and boasts 367 square feet (34 square meters) of living space between the main floor and the two lofts. A peculiar feature of this house is the main floor flex room that the owner can use as they wish; it can be set up as an optional bedroom, a home office, a lounging area, or a studio. The flexibility it offers means the owners can easily readjust the room arrangement if their circumstances and needs change.
The exterior is clad in LP 40 year hardboard combined with corrugated steel siding and a metal roof. Metal accents can also be observed around the door and windows. Boasting a blue and grey color combination, the outside of Mt. Bachelor is lovely, with the red French door with built-in blind certainly standing out and contrasting the color of the siding. But other than that, it’s pretty ordinary.
small dwelling worthy of attention is the fantastic floor plan and stylish interior design. The side entry leads into a functional open-space living and dining area. Right in front of the entrance, there is a small table with two chairs, but there is enough space to accommodate a couch if you want to set up the living room here. On the left, there is an optional Murphy desk or extension table made of American cherry wood. It folds up and down, so you can gain a lot of walking space if it is not in use.
Further to the left is the modern galley kitchen kitted out with everything one might find in a normal apartment. It includes a full-size stainless steel fridge, a three-burner propane range, a big sink, and a pantry. There is plenty of space for an extra oven and a dishwasher. Prospective owners’ storage needs are met by beautiful blue shaker-style cabinets with contemporary hardware and Carrara marble countertops, complemented by herringbone full tile backsplash.
The primary loft offers 96 square feet (8.9 square meters) of space and serves as the main bedroom. Access to this loft is made by a ribbon staircase in the units you see in the image gallery, but storage stairs or a sweeping ladder are also available options for easy access. This is one of the largest sleeping lofts we’ve seen in a tiny house this size, and though you cannot stand in this space, it has a good height at 52 inches (1.3 meters). It includes a huge, comfortable bed, bedside tables, and plenty of windows. There is even room left for an optional storage unit, a bookcase, and built-in shelves or cabinets if the need arises.
On the opposite end of the house is the flex room, which offers many possibilities. It can be a living/family room if you put a big sofa, a coffee table and a television in there, as seen in the pictures. It can be a home office with plenty of room for a desk, bookshelves, and more. It can even be a bedroom or a walk-in wardrobe.
It’s always nice to find a tiny house that offers something extra besides the run-of-the-mill features every other model can offer. And Mt. Bachelor is full of surprises, actually. The secondary loft is one of these surprises. It is just the perfect size to be used as a seating area, a reading room, a bedroom with queen bed, or even an additional storage space for your belongings.
The Mt. Bachelor tiny home starts at $74,950, and its unique selling point is definitely its versatility. Add to that its seamless functionality and modern design, and you have an appealing proposition for those who are considering downsizing their lives.
