Unexpected Design Details Make the Cerulean Tiny Home Unlike Any Other

Most of the time, it’s easier to stick to tried-and-true designs, rather than risk controversy. Luckily, once in a while, bold folks like the creators of this gooseneck tiny home dare to break the norm and come up with some fresh ideas. People will either love it or hate it, but one thing’s for sure: the Cerulean does not go unnoticed.
This unusually-colorful home on wheels makes a statement even from a distance. Its striking exterior in a pastel shade of blue, perfectly highlighted by the bright-white accents, is sure to turn heads on the road. Of course, its size has a role to play in that too. The unusual color looks even bolder on the 37-foot-long (11.2 meters) and 13.5-foot-tall (4 meters) model.
A larger size is both a blessing and a curse with gooseneck tiny homes. On one hand, it obviously makes it more spacious and suitable for families, while also ensuring greater stability during transportation. On the other hand, they need a much more powerful tow truck, and aren’t exactly easy to maneuver. But once it’s set up, a gooseneck tiny will offer all the advantages of a larger space, so the transportation hassle seems worth it.
Gooseneck homes typically have the main bedroom sitting in that area above the gooseneck tongue, but the Cerulean boasts a main floor master bedroom, plus a second one on the other side. This is one of the elements that set it apart from other tiny homes. More of them are noticeable in the kitchen area.
And that’s not all. The custom Ikea kitchen cabinets were fitted with lighting underneath, a practical feature that also makes the area look more interesting in the evening. Even the mini dishwasher and mini microwave/oven were custom-made to perfectly fit the size and style of this modern kitchen.
If the kitchen wasn’t different enough, wait till you see the bathroom. I think we can all agree that bathrooms usually get the least amount of love when it comes to tiny house design. The reason is obvious: there simply isn’t enough space for that. Tiny home bathrooms are so tiny that they can only fit in the basics, plus some miniature cabinets at best.
Yet, the creators of this custom design have managed to turn this seemingly-modest area of the house into one of its most remarkable spots, style-wise. The beautiful mix of materials with different textures, in elegant neutral shades, instantly elevate this bathroom’s look.
And it also feels more like the bathroom of a conventional house or even a luxury vacation rental, thanks to the generous floor-to-ceiling tiled shower area with a rain shower, and the flush toilet. After all, comfort is the greatest luxury.
From the bathroom, you can spot the main floor master bedroom, where you’ll find another one of the Cerulean’s unique custom features. This bedroom (that’s big enough to include a queen-size bed and two closets) comes with a storage loft above. What makes it different (and extra stylish) is the custom black wall screen. Highlighted by the same type of geometrical ceiling light fixtures, this is another memorable design element.
The Cerulean’s modern style is complemented by functional additions, such as the heated floors and the mini-split air conditioning unit. There’s also enough room for a washer/dryer combo unit, with the hook-ups already in place.
As a custom build with so many unique touches, this gooseneck was surely an expensive choice. But one of the advantages of opting for a pre-owned home is a more affordable price, so the same thing goes for this one. In approximately one year, its price seems to have dropped from $155,000 to $130,000 (the current asking price). It’s still a lot, but probably worth it for such a spacious, unique-looking tiny.
