Unexpected Design Details Make the Cerulean Tiny Home Unlike Any Other

Most of the time, it’s easier to stick to tried-and-true designs, rather than risk controversy. Luckily, once in a while, bold folks like the creators of this gooseneck tiny home dare to break the norm and come up with some fresh ideas. People will either love it or hate it, but one thing’s for sure: the Cerulean does not go unnoticed.

12 photos Photo: Tiny Heirloom