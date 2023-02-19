Very Compact $38K Tiny Home Is Perfect for Downsizing on Your Own

Even with certain local regulations putting a damper on tiny living or vanlife dreams, both movements have plenty of followers and advocates. In turn, this means a wider range of alternative living solutions, for all needs and budgets, so it’s a win-win for everybody involved.
The Rhode Island Red is on the lower spectrum of tiny houses in terms of size, amenities and pricing, and it serves to remind everyone what downsizing is really about. The tiny living movement started taking roots in the early 2000s as a response to the housing crisis and raised environmental awareness, and has seen an incredible boom in popularity over the past three years or so.
In essence, downsizing is exactly what its name says it is: scaling down from a large(r) house to a much more compact one, which allows you to cut down expenses on a monthly basis and reduce your carbon footprint. Downsizing goes hand in hand with intentional living, where de-cluttering will help you be more present in your everyday life and learn to appreciate experiences, as opposed to an accumulation of material possessions.
Both downsizing and intentional living have a mobile aspect to them, as tiny houses are almost always sat on trailers, and towed from location to location.
The design is inspired by a much larger model from the same maker, the Crestone, but scaled down to provide a private and very mobile home of just 119 square feet (11 square meters), which, if we’re not mistaken, includes the loft area above the kitchen, where the bedroom is. In theory, the Rhode Island Red could offer sleeping accommodations for as many as four people, but realistically speaking, it’s probably best suited for two, and ideal for one single downsizer.
Because the footprint is so compact, the styling is also pared down, due to what may be an intentional choice to keep it simple, uncluttered. With clear rustic vibes, this tiny has an exterior clad in corrugated metal sheets and wood for utmost practicality and ease of maintenance, while the interior is all wood: tongue and groove cedar for the walls, knotty Alder for the cabinets, and walnut, white oak, and maple for the countertops.
With a basic single-loft layout, this tiny has the kitchen on the rear wall and the bathroom in the front of the trailer. The former comes with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a small sink, some prep space, and very little storage in the form of cabinets. As shown in the video below, upon delivery, the builder left some space for a washer-drier next to the mini fridge with freezer.
The bedroom area is located above the kitchen and accessed through a lateral staircase with integrated storage and a handrail as an extra safety element. There is no standing height in this loft, but that’s not surprising since it’s common fare in most tinies. At the very least, the builder promises enough space to fit a queen-size mattress.
The bathroom is equally small, but fits a standing shower with a curtain and a composting toilet, and still has some room left to move around without bumping into stuff.
This unit, furnished as shown in the video tour below, came in at $38,000 before taxes and delivery, which is comparatively cheap for this market. Many of these tiny homes retail for upwards of $50,000, and can even go as high as $120,000+ if they’re larger, more luxurious and custom builds.
On the other hand, $38K could still be too much for what is essentially a small shed on top of a single-axle trailer with the most basic amenities, when you could probably make it work with an actual trailer for less money. But that’s downsizing in a tiny home.
