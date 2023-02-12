Meet Avery, a Pet-Friendly Tiny Home With a Built-in Dog Kennel and a Doggie Ramp

When people think about tiny dwellings, they usually picture a suffocatingly small place that barely fits the basic necessities. But that’s not the case for Avery. This little home on wheels has enough room for six people and a not-so-tiny pup. Avery includes a stand-up loft, a gorgeous kitchen area, and tons of storage space. It also comes with some dog-friendly features that you don’t see every day in a tiny house.
Less space doesn’t necessarily mean less comfort, and Avery proves it. Although this home is only 36 ft (11 meters) long, it manages to make room for everything and everyone. It’s truly both puppy and human paradise on wheels. Avery was built by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a family-owned business located in Texas that has been around since 2005.
Indigo River started to build small dwellings on land in 2009, and in 2017, it moved to homes that offer mobility and flexibility. Since then, the company has been creating numerous custom houses on wheels that are loaded with clever design ideas. Some are smaller, so they’re perfect for a couple. Others sit on the bigger side, providing all the modern comforts a family needs.
Avery definitely fits into the latter category. Described by Indigo River as a 36-ft (11-meter) oasis, this mobile home offers more than 300 sq ft (28 sq meters) of living space thanks to its ingenious layout. For many, this doesn’t sound like much. However, once you step inside, you’re welcomed by a modern interior that doesn’t look or feel cramped at all.
And it’s not just the interior that makes it stand out. The exterior, which features gray board and batten siding, and metal accents, includes some unique elements as well. One of them is what the company calls the “bike shed.” It’s essentially an exterior closet that hosts the water heater, the water filter, and some extra storage for tools, bikes, or outdoor equipment.
There’s also a pet ramp that heads to a doggie door, so the pup can access the kennel whenever it wants to go inside. The owner can access it as well since it has a small door that easily opens up, allowing a person to go inside and clean up the area. What’s interesting is that the kennel is also connected to the bathroom via a big screen door.
Elsewhere, the bathroom includes most of the amenities you’d find inside a regular-sized home. There’s a laundry nook next to the aforementioned screen door, which can definitely fit a washer and dryer combo unit. You can also notice that it has a generous shower with a sliding glass door, a standard flush toilet, some shelves for storage, and a gorgeous vanity.
tiny home. The kitchen feels bright and airy thanks to several large windows that let natural light come inside. There’s plenty of headroom, too, 13.5 ft (4.1 meters) tall. The kitchen is equipped with all the appliances a family needs to cook up a storm.
It has a two-burner induction cooktop, an oven, and a built-in microwave. You can also find a deep stainless steel sink, a dishwasher, and a full-size refrigerator. Owners have plenty of space to prepare delicious meals since this area comes with generous granite countertops. There’s also a breakfast bar that can seat two. The mobile habitat goes really big on storage space as well. The kitchen has numerous cabinets, drawers, and shelves. And if those aren’t enough, the stairs that lead to the stand-up loft incorporate several drawers as well.
Speaking of the loft, this place doesn’t feel like it’s actually inside a tiny home. The master bedroom allows everyone to easily stand up. There’s a raised bed platform for two with a headboard that has some built-in shelves for storage. You can see that it has a seating area between two full-size wardrobes, which features a window seat that lifts up to provide ample storage. It’s the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Avery was completed last year. Unfortunately, Indigo River Tiny Homes does not mention the price for this gorgeous 36-ft (11-meter) home on wheels. That’s because each unit is custom-built according to the needs and preferences of every customer. The cost depends on the size, design, finishes, and appliances chosen by the future tiny homeowners.
You can check out the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of Avery and see what this pet-friendly mobile house is all about.
Indigo River started to build small dwellings on land in 2009, and in 2017, it moved to homes that offer mobility and flexibility. Since then, the company has been creating numerous custom houses on wheels that are loaded with clever design ideas. Some are smaller, so they’re perfect for a couple. Others sit on the bigger side, providing all the modern comforts a family needs.
Avery definitely fits into the latter category. Described by Indigo River as a 36-ft (11-meter) oasis, this mobile home offers more than 300 sq ft (28 sq meters) of living space thanks to its ingenious layout. For many, this doesn’t sound like much. However, once you step inside, you’re welcomed by a modern interior that doesn’t look or feel cramped at all.
And it’s not just the interior that makes it stand out. The exterior, which features gray board and batten siding, and metal accents, includes some unique elements as well. One of them is what the company calls the “bike shed.” It’s essentially an exterior closet that hosts the water heater, the water filter, and some extra storage for tools, bikes, or outdoor equipment.
There’s also a pet ramp that heads to a doggie door, so the pup can access the kennel whenever it wants to go inside. The owner can access it as well since it has a small door that easily opens up, allowing a person to go inside and clean up the area. What’s interesting is that the kennel is also connected to the bathroom via a big screen door.
Elsewhere, the bathroom includes most of the amenities you’d find inside a regular-sized home. There’s a laundry nook next to the aforementioned screen door, which can definitely fit a washer and dryer combo unit. You can also notice that it has a generous shower with a sliding glass door, a standard flush toilet, some shelves for storage, and a gorgeous vanity.
tiny home. The kitchen feels bright and airy thanks to several large windows that let natural light come inside. There’s plenty of headroom, too, 13.5 ft (4.1 meters) tall. The kitchen is equipped with all the appliances a family needs to cook up a storm.
It has a two-burner induction cooktop, an oven, and a built-in microwave. You can also find a deep stainless steel sink, a dishwasher, and a full-size refrigerator. Owners have plenty of space to prepare delicious meals since this area comes with generous granite countertops. There’s also a breakfast bar that can seat two. The mobile habitat goes really big on storage space as well. The kitchen has numerous cabinets, drawers, and shelves. And if those aren’t enough, the stairs that lead to the stand-up loft incorporate several drawers as well.
Speaking of the loft, this place doesn’t feel like it’s actually inside a tiny home. The master bedroom allows everyone to easily stand up. There’s a raised bed platform for two with a headboard that has some built-in shelves for storage. You can see that it has a seating area between two full-size wardrobes, which features a window seat that lifts up to provide ample storage. It’s the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Avery was completed last year. Unfortunately, Indigo River Tiny Homes does not mention the price for this gorgeous 36-ft (11-meter) home on wheels. That’s because each unit is custom-built according to the needs and preferences of every customer. The cost depends on the size, design, finishes, and appliances chosen by the future tiny homeowners.
You can check out the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of Avery and see what this pet-friendly mobile house is all about.