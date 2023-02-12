Meet Avery, a Pet-Friendly Tiny Home With a Built-in Dog Kennel and a Doggie Ramp

When people think about tiny dwellings, they usually picture a suffocatingly small place that barely fits the basic necessities. But that’s not the case for Avery. This little home on wheels has enough room for six people and a not-so-tiny pup. Avery includes a stand-up loft, a gorgeous kitchen area, and tons of storage space. It also comes with some dog-friendly features that you don’t see every day in a tiny house.

30 photos