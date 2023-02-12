Savannah Offers Comfortable Tiny Living Wherever Your Travels Take You

When designing a home, be it a tiny home or a conventional one, the focus should be on striking a balance between comfort and functionality and on finding a way how to live best. Tiny living doesn’t necessarily mean compromising on quality and luxury.
Tiny Homes on the Prairie has found a way to offer their clients comfort, peace, and luxury in small dwellings. They design and build what they call “country luxury” tiny homes that use smart design solutions to maximize space and create a really comfortable place to live in.
Operating on a rural homestead in the heart of Southeastern Manitoba in Canada, Tiny Homes on the Prairie is a small family business owned by Jonathon and Elana Penner. Their portfolio only includes four tiny house models so far, all of which are designed to provide long-lasting quality and homey vibes regardless of where your travels take you.
The very first tiny home on wheels they built is called Savannah and is a model that would make your neighbors jealous that their mobile habitats don’t include as many cool features and vibes as this abode does. Measuring 30 feet (9.14 meters) in length and built on a triple axle trailer, Savannah is a certified mobile home that meets Canadian Standards and provides 332 square feet (30.8 square meters) of space.
mobile home means that it offers you more freedom in choosing where to live compared to park models or standard RVs. And you can truly live anywhere in this tiny house, as it is built to withstand the harsh Canadian winters and provide year-round warmth and coziness.
The builders used spray foam insulation, with approximately R24 walls and R40 floors and ceilings, to meet local building codes and make the house sturdy and reliable in any climate. This brings owners peace of mind when they venture through bumpy roads, as well as a cozy and warm living space.
Making a strong first impression, the exterior of the Savannah tiny home boasts high-end black metal siding combined with cedar siding accents. A black metal roof completes the picture, and there is also an attached “bump out” shed that comes in handy if the available storage inside the house does not suffice for the owners.
The 332 square feet of living space inside is divided between an open-space living, dining, and kitchen area, a separate bedroom, a bathroom, and a storage loft. It is enough to comfortably accommodate a single person or a couple, but if the need arises, up to 4 people can sleep inside Savannah with a sleeper sofa fitted in the living area.
The living room welcomes you inside the luxury small dwelling with a stylish grey velvet couch, a beautiful bench for additional seating next to the door, and an open wood shelf under a TV mounted on the wall. A propane heater that will keep inhabitants warm through the coldest winters is installed under the TV.
The fully functional galley kitchen comes in a walkway-type layout and is fitted with plenty of shiny floor and upper cabinets, white countertops, open shelving, and modern appliances that exemplify the relationship between modernism and minimalism perfectly. A sink, a range with four-burner cooktop and stove, and a full-size refrigerator make cooking a breeze for Savannah owners.
rest of the house. The white walls and large windows make the space appear larger than it is. A comfortable double mattress is fitted on a tall bed frame that leaves plenty of space for storage underneath. Overhead cabinets add even more space for the inhabitants’ belongings, and there is also a small side table on each side of the bed.
Access to the storage loft above the bedroom is made through a black steel ladder next to the entrance door.
Though small, the bathroom includes all the basics, including a composting toilet, a stylish vanity on top of which sits a ceramic sink, a mirror, and a shower.
The long-lasting materials used in the construction process, along with the luxurious interior features, make the Savannah tiny home a unique build that could be the dream home of anyone aspiring to downsize their lifestyle.
The base model starts at approximately $119,900. Still, the slew of upgrades you can opt for and the fluctuations in material pricing can cause the final cost to go up, so if the Savannah tiny house piqued your interest, contact the builder for more details.
