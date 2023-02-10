Kinnakeet Is a 20-Foot Tiny Home That Combines Modern Simplicity With Functionality

Tiny homes on wheels are all about freedom and flexibility. They're the ideal mobile habitats for those who want to adopt a minimalist lifestyle. Kinnakeet is a 20-ft tiny house that captures the essence of small living. This little dwelling features a well-organized interior filled with clever storage solutions.
People choose to downsize their lives for many reasons. Some prefer simplicity because it allows them to focus on what is truly important to them. Others move into smaller dwellings because it's cheaper. Homes on wheels are a great solution for those that want to achieve financial freedom. Plus, they can easily be moved from one place to another, especially when they're as small as Kinnakeet.
This house is only 20 ft (6 meters) long and 8.5 (2.5 meters) wide. It was built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a custom tiny home builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The company is known for designing mobile habitats that incorporate tons of space-saving solutions. Over the years, the team from MTL has created numerous homes on wheels that squeeze functionality into every inch of space.
Kinnakeet is based on the builder's popular Mohican model, which was featured on HGTV's "Journey to the Tiny House Jamboree." Although it incorporates many of the Mohican's clever design ideas, Kinnakeet has its own unique charm. The dwelling embraces minimalism, boasting a beautiful white interior with green accents and dark floors.
It's a great spot that can function as a nice little reading corner. People can relax on the couch and also admire the beautiful views offered by two massive windows. The living room can be turned into a sleeping area as well since the couch converts into a bed. It's not big enough for two guests, but it can comfortably accommodate an adult. Underneath the couch, you can find three drawers that provide ample storage. Dwellers can use them to store away shoes, blankets, or other belongings.
Surprisingly, the living room also fits a folding table that can be used as a workspace. And that's not all. You can spot some wooden shelves as well, which are great for books, plants, or decorations. Despite its size, Kinnakeet incorporates tons of storage hacks. The stairs that lead to the loft, for example, feature several cubbyholes of different sizes.
There's only a deep black sink and a mini-fridge. It doesn't have a stove, but it does include a generous butcher block countertop that can fit a removable cooktop. The countertop extends towards the living room, creating a breakfast bar that has enough space underneath for two chairs. This area is placed in front of a large window that lets natural light come inside.
The bathroom in this tiny house is pretty compact. Inside, you can find a fiberglass shower with a glass door, a standard flush toilet, and some wooden shelves for storage. Unfortunately, there's no room for a sink.
The bedroom is located above the bathroom, and it can be accessed via the aforementioned stairs with built-in storage. Just like the rest of the home, the loft is bright and airy. It can fit a king-size bed, as well as a long shelf. There's plenty of room to walk around both sides of the bed, and you can probably even fit a small dresser in the loft.
Kinnakeet was completed in 2019. The price for this little mobile habitat was $69,000 at the time, including appliances. However, the Mohican model currently starts at $79,000, which is what the Kinnakeet would cost now. Of course, the price can go up depending on the features included.
This house is only 20 ft (6 meters) long and 8.5 (2.5 meters) wide. It was built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a custom tiny home builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The company is known for designing mobile habitats that incorporate tons of space-saving solutions. Over the years, the team from MTL has created numerous homes on wheels that squeeze functionality into every inch of space.
Kinnakeet is based on the builder's popular Mohican model, which was featured on HGTV's "Journey to the Tiny House Jamboree." Although it incorporates many of the Mohican's clever design ideas, Kinnakeet has its own unique charm. The dwelling embraces minimalism, boasting a beautiful white interior with green accents and dark floors.
It's a great spot that can function as a nice little reading corner. People can relax on the couch and also admire the beautiful views offered by two massive windows. The living room can be turned into a sleeping area as well since the couch converts into a bed. It's not big enough for two guests, but it can comfortably accommodate an adult. Underneath the couch, you can find three drawers that provide ample storage. Dwellers can use them to store away shoes, blankets, or other belongings.
Surprisingly, the living room also fits a folding table that can be used as a workspace. And that's not all. You can spot some wooden shelves as well, which are great for books, plants, or decorations. Despite its size, Kinnakeet incorporates tons of storage hacks. The stairs that lead to the loft, for example, feature several cubbyholes of different sizes.
There's only a deep black sink and a mini-fridge. It doesn't have a stove, but it does include a generous butcher block countertop that can fit a removable cooktop. The countertop extends towards the living room, creating a breakfast bar that has enough space underneath for two chairs. This area is placed in front of a large window that lets natural light come inside.
The bathroom in this tiny house is pretty compact. Inside, you can find a fiberglass shower with a glass door, a standard flush toilet, and some wooden shelves for storage. Unfortunately, there's no room for a sink.
The bedroom is located above the bathroom, and it can be accessed via the aforementioned stairs with built-in storage. Just like the rest of the home, the loft is bright and airy. It can fit a king-size bed, as well as a long shelf. There's plenty of room to walk around both sides of the bed, and you can probably even fit a small dresser in the loft.
Kinnakeet was completed in 2019. The price for this little mobile habitat was $69,000 at the time, including appliances. However, the Mohican model currently starts at $79,000, which is what the Kinnakeet would cost now. Of course, the price can go up depending on the features included.