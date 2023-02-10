The $500 Million Explora II Cruise Ship Blends Luxury with Sustainability

Luxury is no longer enough. Maritime transportation regulations are getting harsher, and luxury travel customers seem to believe that environmental concerns should be addressed. The new Explora II is a great example of what the next-generation cruise ships are expected to be.
It’s no secret that the latest cruise ships aim to provide a superyacht-like experience that should make passengers feel like the owners of a private pleasure craft. These vessels are built with suites that boast floor-to-ceiling windows, lavish private terraces, and generous walk-in wardrobes.
Explora II will offer 461 Ocean front suites, with more than 300 of them boasting the luxurious amenities mentioned above. It will also include three outdoor pools, one interior pool with a retractable glass roof, plus several whirlpools, both indoor and outdoor.
In addition to the typical casino, shopping area, and art gallery, those onboard this high-luxury ship will also have ten bars and lounge areas to choose from. Overall, the indoor and outdoor wellness facilities onboard will unfold over 7,500 square feet (700 square meters).
The Explora II is the second addition to the fleet of Explora Journeys, the fresh luxury brand from the MSC Group’s Cruise Division. Explora I is ready to set sail this year, and the Explora II is under construction in Italy.
They will be followed by four more sister ships, all to be built by the prestigious Fincantieri, at its shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy.
The 813-foot (248 meters) cruise ships will not only be as luxurious as it gets, but are also said to incorporate the latest technology for sustainability and environmental protection. Efficiency and sustainability are some of the main concerns, reflected in the hull design for optimized hydrodynamics, and the impressive technical features.
Like its sister ships, Explora II will boast the latest SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology, which will cut NOx emissions by 90%. It’s also certified for reduced underwater noise. There will be no single-us plastics offered on board. And, when docked, the cruise ship will be able to turn off its engines and connect to onshore power for electricity.
The following ships will take things even further, by switching to LNG (considered the cleanest maritime fuel alternative today). The Explora V and Explora VI will also feature storage for liquid hydrogen and a fuel cell system that will provide onboard power when the ships are in port.
“Sustainable luxury” doesn’t come cheap. The Explora II alone costs $500 million to build. Fincantieri got an initial order for four cruise ships, worth $2.2 billion, and that could grow to $3.5 billion, if the Explora V and VI are also built at the same shipyard. For now, the Explora II is getting ready to showcase this new perspective on cruises.
Explora II will offer 461 Ocean front suites, with more than 300 of them boasting the luxurious amenities mentioned above. It will also include three outdoor pools, one interior pool with a retractable glass roof, plus several whirlpools, both indoor and outdoor.
In addition to the typical casino, shopping area, and art gallery, those onboard this high-luxury ship will also have ten bars and lounge areas to choose from. Overall, the indoor and outdoor wellness facilities onboard will unfold over 7,500 square feet (700 square meters).
The Explora II is the second addition to the fleet of Explora Journeys, the fresh luxury brand from the MSC Group’s Cruise Division. Explora I is ready to set sail this year, and the Explora II is under construction in Italy.
They will be followed by four more sister ships, all to be built by the prestigious Fincantieri, at its shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy.
The 813-foot (248 meters) cruise ships will not only be as luxurious as it gets, but are also said to incorporate the latest technology for sustainability and environmental protection. Efficiency and sustainability are some of the main concerns, reflected in the hull design for optimized hydrodynamics, and the impressive technical features.
Like its sister ships, Explora II will boast the latest SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology, which will cut NOx emissions by 90%. It’s also certified for reduced underwater noise. There will be no single-us plastics offered on board. And, when docked, the cruise ship will be able to turn off its engines and connect to onshore power for electricity.
The following ships will take things even further, by switching to LNG (considered the cleanest maritime fuel alternative today). The Explora V and Explora VI will also feature storage for liquid hydrogen and a fuel cell system that will provide onboard power when the ships are in port.
“Sustainable luxury” doesn’t come cheap. The Explora II alone costs $500 million to build. Fincantieri got an initial order for four cruise ships, worth $2.2 billion, and that could grow to $3.5 billion, if the Explora V and VI are also built at the same shipyard. For now, the Explora II is getting ready to showcase this new perspective on cruises.