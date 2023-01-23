A New High-End Cruising Concept Emerges as Project Sama

Cruising and high-end yachting have each been part of their separate worlds, but a new trend is bringing them closer than ever before. Reputable hospitality brands are dabbling into cruising, but through a different approach that’s largely inspired by the superyacht lifestyle. Project Sama looks like it could become one of the most impressive new vessels in this modern category.
Back in 2017, none other than Ritz-Carlton announced that it would soon be offering a Yacht Collection. It was a milestone moment for the trend that seems to be growing stronger in the luxury hospitality sector. Big names in this business are starting to consider expanding from traditional hotels and resorts to floating ones. It’s similar to cruising, but a fancier, more intimate, and more exclusive version of it.
Ritz-Carlton’s project was delayed several times, but the long-awaited Evrima ship finally set sail towards the end of last year. The 623-footer (190 meters) is similar to conventional cruising vessels in terms of size and capabilities, but more like a superyacht when it comes to services and amenities.
Built with 149 suites that can accommodate nearly 300 passengers, the Evrima offers six types of suites, with “The Loft” sounding more like the master suite of a luxury yacht – it’s a two-story suite with access from both the lower and upper level. Passengers onboard also have access to a Personal Concierge, 24-hour in-suite dining, and a separate humidor for after-dinner drinks and cigars.
Last year, another luxury hospitality brand announced a similar project, and recently took another step in that direction, by confirming the builder. The Italian T. Mariotti will be in charge of Project Sama, the ultra-luxurious vessel that’s being built for the Aman hospitality group.
The glamorous vessel will actually be operated by Neptune Co., a joint venture of Aman Group and Cruise Saudi. At the moment, it’s still pretty mysterious, but here’s what’s known about it.
It will be similar in size to Evrima, at 600 feet (183 meters) but with less than half of its suite number. This makes Project Sama a truly exclusive concept, with just 50 suites, each as sumptuous as possible.
Similar to a superyacht, it will also be designed with two helipads, a generous beach club for easy access to the water, plus state-of-the-art spa facilities. In addition to the luxury of space, the suites onboard will also offer the luxury of amazing views, each boasting its own balcony. There will also be multiple dining options to choose from, as well as lounging areas, and even a Japanese Garden.
Mariotti also revealed that the new ship (designed by the acclaimed Sinot) will feature dual fuel propulsion, following the current green trend in the cruising industry.
Initially, the vessel was set to be completed by 2025, but now the deadline has been changed to 2026. It’s quite a long time to wait, but when Project Sama (Sanskrit for “tranquility”) does hit the sea, it will most likely be the most opulent cruise ship in the world.
Ritz-Carlton’s project was delayed several times, but the long-awaited Evrima ship finally set sail towards the end of last year. The 623-footer (190 meters) is similar to conventional cruising vessels in terms of size and capabilities, but more like a superyacht when it comes to services and amenities.
Built with 149 suites that can accommodate nearly 300 passengers, the Evrima offers six types of suites, with “The Loft” sounding more like the master suite of a luxury yacht – it’s a two-story suite with access from both the lower and upper level. Passengers onboard also have access to a Personal Concierge, 24-hour in-suite dining, and a separate humidor for after-dinner drinks and cigars.
Last year, another luxury hospitality brand announced a similar project, and recently took another step in that direction, by confirming the builder. The Italian T. Mariotti will be in charge of Project Sama, the ultra-luxurious vessel that’s being built for the Aman hospitality group.
The glamorous vessel will actually be operated by Neptune Co., a joint venture of Aman Group and Cruise Saudi. At the moment, it’s still pretty mysterious, but here’s what’s known about it.
It will be similar in size to Evrima, at 600 feet (183 meters) but with less than half of its suite number. This makes Project Sama a truly exclusive concept, with just 50 suites, each as sumptuous as possible.
Similar to a superyacht, it will also be designed with two helipads, a generous beach club for easy access to the water, plus state-of-the-art spa facilities. In addition to the luxury of space, the suites onboard will also offer the luxury of amazing views, each boasting its own balcony. There will also be multiple dining options to choose from, as well as lounging areas, and even a Japanese Garden.
Mariotti also revealed that the new ship (designed by the acclaimed Sinot) will feature dual fuel propulsion, following the current green trend in the cruising industry.
Initially, the vessel was set to be completed by 2025, but now the deadline has been changed to 2026. It’s quite a long time to wait, but when Project Sama (Sanskrit for “tranquility”) does hit the sea, it will most likely be the most opulent cruise ship in the world.