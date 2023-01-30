British Brand’s New Polar Class Cruise Ship Boasts a 40-Day Endurance at Sea

The popularity of cruise travel only keeps going up, and the number of new vessels currently being built seems to confirm it. Sustainability is one of the main concerns when it comes to new cruise vessels, as IMO (International Maritime Organization) regulations are becoming increasingly harsher in terms of emission levels. At the same time, today’s passengers expect an even more enjoyable cruising experience, which means high-quality service onboard, in addition to sophisticated amenities.
More and more cruising brands are openly naming superyachts as their latest sources of inspiration. Cruise travels are becoming more similar to the intimate, yet lavish experience of being onboard a private superyacht, instead of a crowded, floating resort.
The new SH Diana embodies these qualities as well, while also boasting a greener propulsion system, and the latest in ship and navigation technology. This is newest ship to join the fleet of the British cruise brand Swan Hellenic, and it will become its largest one yet.
Built at the end of last year at the Helsinki Shipyard, the SH Diana has recently emerged, after being floated out of dry dock, as it gears up for its maiden voyage, due to kick off in just a few months.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with Swan Hellenic, this British company headquartered in Cyprus actually has a long history that goes back to the 1950s, but was relaunched just three years ago, in 2020. This is why the SH Diana is only the third vessel in its fleet, joining Minerva and Vega, both five-star Polar Code PC 5 expedition cruise ships.
At 410 feet (125 meters) the Diana cruise ship is larger than the previous two, boasting enough space for 192 passengers and 141 crew members. The nine-decker was specifically designed as a Polar ice-class expedition ship (PC 6) with an ice-strengthened hull and extra-large stabilizers for a smoother ride.
Fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, it can cruise at 14.5 knots (16.6 mph/26.8 kph) with a maximum range of 8,000 nautical miles (14,800 km). According to the builder, this is the equivalent of a 40-day endurance, making this polar expedition ship highly self-sufficient.
The new Diana ship also seems to be as luxurious as it is powerful. Imagine elegant suites with a Scandinavian design, panoramic views, all featuring flame-effect fireplaces, original works of art, and en-suite bathrooms with glass-enclosed rain showers. After an exciting day of shore exploration (these cruise ships come with expedition Zodiacs as well as comfortable tender boats) the guests onboard can relax at the sauna, in the jacuzzi, or in the sophisticated Observation Lounge.
The five-star SH Diana will make its debut in April, traveling from Italy to Portugal. From there, it will kick off its Arctic explorations.
