The Newest Regent Seven Seas Cruises Ship to Set Sail With a Unique Work of Art Onboard

Luxury operators in both maritime and air transportation are claiming that customers want and expect an eco-friendly approach, and are therefore supportive of any changes in this direction. At the same time, cruising experiences offered by certain brands are getting even more luxurious than before. It might seem contradictory, but eco-awareness and opulence can co-exist – the Seven Seas Grandeur aims to prove it.
One of the most exciting maiden voyages in the cruising world is comping up this November. A new vessel in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet, marketed as “The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet” just got one step closer to its official launch. Named Seven Seas Grandeur, the vessel was recently floated out from the building dry dock, 14 months after construction had begun at the Ancona shipyard.
Fincantieri is not just one of the most reputable maritime builders in the world, but also has an extensive collaboration with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Regent’s parent company. The Italian builder has already delivered two other ships, Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor, to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and is also working on vessels for the company’s other two brands, Oceania Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line (NLC).
What of all of these cruise ships have in common, other than the high-quality build, is a focus on fuel efficiency and green technologies. Details about the new Seven Seas Grandeur are still kept under wraps, but Fincantieri claims to have equipped with the latest technologies for environmental protection.
But what will truly make the new ship stand out in Regent’s luxury fleet is a one-of-a-kind work of art. Named “Journey in Jewels,” this will be the only Faberge egg to be launched as a permanent exhibit at sea.
Inspired by another iconic masterpiece, the 1913 Winter Egg, this work of art is supposed to be an opulent representation of the ocean and of maritime journeys. Built on a three-tiered base, this one-of-a-kind Faberge egg blends different shades of blue with white pearls suggesting the ocean spray.
When it sets sail this Fall, the new 55,500 GT ship with 746 passengers onboard will be showing of this special masterpiece, in addition to an entire art collection on board, worth millions of dollars. The Grandeur’s amenities will only match this extravagance, including a fabulous 4,443-square foot (413 square meters) Regent suite with its own in-suite spa.
During this final building stage, the Seven Seas Grandeur is getting its precious suites, lounges, and restaurants. After its delivery in November, it will kick off its maiden season with 18 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, and two transatlantic crossings. Regent claims to have added a new sailing in response to the strong demand. One thing’s for sure, Seven Seas Grandeur will set sail as a truly unique blend of art, luxury, and eco-awareness.
