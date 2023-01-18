Cruise Ships Docking in the Ports of Stockholm to Use Onshore Power Connections

Last week, Port of San Diego hit a milestone not just for itself, but for the entire industry, by successfully powering two cruise ships at the same time. One of the pioneering ports in California in terms of shore power infrastructure (its first outlet at the cruise terminals was installed back in 2010) Port of San Diego has now taken another major step.The Disney Wonder and the Insignia proved that two cruise ships can now use shore power simultaneously in San Diego, which is an industry first.Ports in other parts of the world are still taking their first steps when it comes to cutting CO2 emissions related to cruise and ferry operations. The Baltic Ports Organization has submitted an EU grant application called “Baltic Ports for Climate” that was recently approved by the Swedish government.This basically gives Ports of Stockholm, together with the other Baltic ports, the green light for developing onshore power infrastructure. Things will start with several pilot studies, and the plan is to establish separate power connections for cruise ships (at the Vartahamnen/Frihamnen ports) and ferries (at the city center Stadsgarden quays). Now that is has received official approval, the project is set to begin this summer and run for the next two years.From the outside, we tend to focus more on the negative impact of cruise ships and ferries while at sea. But for the communities living in port cities, the damage that these vessels cause while being docked has been obvious and unpleasant for a very long time.When they arrive in harbors all over the world, cruise ships traditionally used diesel generators for their onboard electricity. So, even when not on the move, they continued to pollute the air, plus the other inconveniences associated with conventional generators (loud noise and vibration).On the other hand, cruises continue to be extremely popular in all parts of the world. New ships are being built each year, but at least the new-generation ones claim to be greener (such as the ones that can run on LNG). Ferries are also essential means of transportation on inland waters, in several countries. Again, until greener alternatives can effectively renew older fleets, the negative impact can at least be controlled at ports, through the use of onshore power connectivity.Perhaps, the image of the two cruise ships being powered simultaneously at Port San Diego will become a common sight all over the world, sometime in the future.