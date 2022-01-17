This Futuristic Cruise Terminal Complex Is a Ferry Port Turned Into a “Floating” Paradise

As cars, boats, and aircraft become increasingly sci-fi-like in both design and abilities, so do the spaces meant to accommodate them. We’ve seen some futuristic garage concepts before, but here is an alien-like vision for a luxury cruise center that’s unlike any other port.
The most talented designers can find inspiration even in the most unlikely places. The MAD Architecture team, known for some of the world’s most impressive design projects, was inspired by the huge orange gantry cranes (overhead cranes that are supported by freestanding legs) at the freight terminal at the Cuntan Port area in Chongqing, China.
This is where they will build the futuristic Cuntan International Cruise Center, together with the China Academy of Building Research (CASR).
The impressive project, with access to the Yangtze River, will unfold over an area of 66,000 square meters (710,500 square feet), including the cruise port and the commercial space. This space will be comprised of six interconnected, elevated buildings, forming a “floating” complex that’s 1,410-foot-long (430 meters).
Shops and restaurants will be hosted within this futuristic space, turning heads due to the elevated position and striking orange aluminum walls inspired by the gantry cranes.
Underneath the modern building complex, which will look like it’s floating on air, the MAD architects envisioned a Cruise Ship Landscape Park and a Cruise Ship Hall. Thanks to the innovative layout, visitors will be able to admire the city and the river “from a maritime perspective,” which was the exclusive privilege of the port’s vessels until now.
Plus, the unique urban center of over 100,000 square meters (1,076,300 square feet) will blend contemporary architecture with lush greenery, following the current green trend.
The Cruise Center Hub will provide access to both the “floating” complex and the ground-level park, and its architecture includes plenty of skylights for a constant flow of natural light.
Instead of the old industrial space, this stunning ferry terminal with a luxurious commercial area will redefine what port areas look like. The new Cruise Center is due to start being built by the end of this year and will be unveiled in 2027.
This is where they will build the futuristic Cuntan International Cruise Center, together with the China Academy of Building Research (CASR).
The impressive project, with access to the Yangtze River, will unfold over an area of 66,000 square meters (710,500 square feet), including the cruise port and the commercial space. This space will be comprised of six interconnected, elevated buildings, forming a “floating” complex that’s 1,410-foot-long (430 meters).
Shops and restaurants will be hosted within this futuristic space, turning heads due to the elevated position and striking orange aluminum walls inspired by the gantry cranes.
Underneath the modern building complex, which will look like it’s floating on air, the MAD architects envisioned a Cruise Ship Landscape Park and a Cruise Ship Hall. Thanks to the innovative layout, visitors will be able to admire the city and the river “from a maritime perspective,” which was the exclusive privilege of the port’s vessels until now.
Plus, the unique urban center of over 100,000 square meters (1,076,300 square feet) will blend contemporary architecture with lush greenery, following the current green trend.
The Cruise Center Hub will provide access to both the “floating” complex and the ground-level park, and its architecture includes plenty of skylights for a constant flow of natural light.
Instead of the old industrial space, this stunning ferry terminal with a luxurious commercial area will redefine what port areas look like. The new Cruise Center is due to start being built by the end of this year and will be unveiled in 2027.