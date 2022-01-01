Goth House With Matching 3-Car Garage Is as Black as a Villain’s Heart, Perfect

It’s all-black and as black as the villain’s black heart, which may or may not be made of stone. It’s called the “Goth Illinois House” and it’s a viral star after it was posted to Instagram following its listing on Zillow. As luck would have it, it’s also perfect for a car guy-kind of villain, since it comes with a matching 3+-vehicle garage.
“Goth Illinois House” is not the official name of the property, though it is a most fitting one. Located in Lincoln, Illinois, the 1993 build is a recently-renovated house owned by realtor Seth Goodman. He bought it for $75,000 a while back, attracted by the house’s octagonal shape and it became all-black by accident, more or less.
By “all-black” you’re to understand just that: the house is black on the outside and inside. It will probably be a pain to keep clean (just picture a fluffy white kitten or a white puppy in those somber interiors, and you’ll get the idea), but it is most definitely a striking piece of real estate. The fact that it has a matching garage is like the cherry on the proverbial (black) cake.
Despite the somber theme, the interior is actually quite cozy, thanks to the play of light and darkness, and the mixture of contrasting fabrics. It’s also littered with motivational phrases, from “Live a good life” to “Today is a good day to be a good day,” “Be kind,” “The world is yours” and… “Don’t fart” in the bathroom. Ok, unlike with the black scheme, this does feel like overkill. Luckily, framed photos can be removed.
Goodman says that no room in the house is square, and you can tell this much from the photos. There’s an open living and dining space with a fireplace, a laundry room, a fully-equipped though rather narrow kitchen, a master bathroom with walk-in tiled shower, and a secondary guest bath upstairs. The second story is actually a loft area, spacious and airy, and made even more so by the several skylights. The house also has three separate decks that can be used as entertaining outdoor areas and a firepit.
Over $160,000 went into remodel, which started with replacing the siding and gutters, and ended with Goodman realizing he should continue with the black color scheme inside. Even the kitchen is black, with appliances that are probably fingerprint-magnets but admittedly make for a striking visual. “Sleek, sexy, and undeniably unique” and with a certain aura of mystery about it, is how the listing describes the property.
made to match, though the listing – sadly – fails to offer a look at the interior. Given the attention to detail inside the home, it’s probably safe to assume the garage also has a black interior. Even your daily can feel like a proper villainous vehicle, if you want to and can afford it.
Speaking of which, the listing has this goth house at $250,000. Can you put a price on the perfect villain’s lair? Clearly, you can.
“Goth Illinois House” is not the official name of the property, though it is a most fitting one. Located in Lincoln, Illinois, the 1993 build is a recently-renovated house owned by realtor Seth Goodman. He bought it for $75,000 a while back, attracted by the house’s octagonal shape and it became all-black by accident, more or less.
By “all-black” you’re to understand just that: the house is black on the outside and inside. It will probably be a pain to keep clean (just picture a fluffy white kitten or a white puppy in those somber interiors, and you’ll get the idea), but it is most definitely a striking piece of real estate. The fact that it has a matching garage is like the cherry on the proverbial (black) cake.
Despite the somber theme, the interior is actually quite cozy, thanks to the play of light and darkness, and the mixture of contrasting fabrics. It’s also littered with motivational phrases, from “Live a good life” to “Today is a good day to be a good day,” “Be kind,” “The world is yours” and… “Don’t fart” in the bathroom. Ok, unlike with the black scheme, this does feel like overkill. Luckily, framed photos can be removed.
Goodman says that no room in the house is square, and you can tell this much from the photos. There’s an open living and dining space with a fireplace, a laundry room, a fully-equipped though rather narrow kitchen, a master bathroom with walk-in tiled shower, and a secondary guest bath upstairs. The second story is actually a loft area, spacious and airy, and made even more so by the several skylights. The house also has three separate decks that can be used as entertaining outdoor areas and a firepit.
Over $160,000 went into remodel, which started with replacing the siding and gutters, and ended with Goodman realizing he should continue with the black color scheme inside. Even the kitchen is black, with appliances that are probably fingerprint-magnets but admittedly make for a striking visual. “Sleek, sexy, and undeniably unique” and with a certain aura of mystery about it, is how the listing describes the property.
made to match, though the listing – sadly – fails to offer a look at the interior. Given the attention to detail inside the home, it’s probably safe to assume the garage also has a black interior. Even your daily can feel like a proper villainous vehicle, if you want to and can afford it.
Speaking of which, the listing has this goth house at $250,000. Can you put a price on the perfect villain’s lair? Clearly, you can.