Port of Corpus Christi to Build Its First Solar Farm

One of the most important ports in the U.S. is gearing up for one of its biggest milestones – a brand-new solar farm for transitioning to clean, sustainable energy over the next decades.
Port Corpus Christi claims to be the largest one in the U.S., in terms of total revenue tonnage. It’s certainly one of the most important ones, with a strategic location and both highway and railroad network connectivity. Earlier this year, in March, it launched an updated version of its environmental policy, with clear goals and timelines. According to that, the Port wants to also become a leader when it comes to energy transition, in addition to being a reputable gateway for energy produced in the U.S.
A huge step in that direction is the launch of a solar farm project, together with Buckeye Partners. This will be the first solar farm in the Port’s history, spanning over 100 years. Through this new agreement, Buckeye gets a two-year development term to evaluate the project’s feasibility for a Port-owned property. Buckeye owns property north of that as well, so there will be a total of 248 acres (100 hectares) available for building the farm.
The future solar farm will be located in San Patricio County, near Midway Junction. According to the Port, it will consist of more than 81,000 panels, able to generate up to 88,000 MWh of electricity per year.
Port representatives are calling this “an exciting new venture,” but reinforced the fact that the Port will continue to use “traditional forms of energy” in the following decades, with energy from renewable sources used only as an additional form of energy, “for production and other operations.”
The Port of Corpus Christi will likely offer more details ass the project evolves. It’s going to take some time, with commercial operations due to kick off by the end of 2025.
A huge step in that direction is the launch of a solar farm project, together with Buckeye Partners. This will be the first solar farm in the Port’s history, spanning over 100 years. Through this new agreement, Buckeye gets a two-year development term to evaluate the project’s feasibility for a Port-owned property. Buckeye owns property north of that as well, so there will be a total of 248 acres (100 hectares) available for building the farm.
The future solar farm will be located in San Patricio County, near Midway Junction. According to the Port, it will consist of more than 81,000 panels, able to generate up to 88,000 MWh of electricity per year.
Port representatives are calling this “an exciting new venture,” but reinforced the fact that the Port will continue to use “traditional forms of energy” in the following decades, with energy from renewable sources used only as an additional form of energy, “for production and other operations.”
The Port of Corpus Christi will likely offer more details ass the project evolves. It’s going to take some time, with commercial operations due to kick off by the end of 2025.