German Port City Fell Victim to Angry, Destructive Tornado, It Was All Caught on Camera

Extreme weather events are constant occurrences nowadays and no part of the Globe is spared. Humanity has had a full year when it comes to tornadoes and hurricanes, and what happened in a German port a few days ago is just one of the many examples. The port of Kiel in Northern Germany fell victim to a rare tornadic waterspout that unleashed its fury, causing property damage and throwing people off boats.
The Port of Kiel is one of the most important and versatile ports in the Baltic Sea, with the city of Kiel being located approximately 55 miles (90 km) north of Hamburg. It is the home port of the country's Navy’s Baltic fleet and is renowned for its annual sailing event called Kiel Regatta.
A tornado formed over water caused the furious waterspout to damage houses, vessels, injure people, uproot trees and tear roofs off buildings. Several people from a local rowing club were thrown off into the agitated water and got severely injured while trying to recover some boats. Fortunately though, there were no deaths reported.
Winds of over 62 mph (100 kph) and heavy rain accompanied the tornado. The weather event was caught on camera by several people in the area and videos posted all over social media show the twister transiting land, tossing debris in the air, and disturbing everything in its path.
Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Ocean, a recent video captured by a drone gives us a peek at how it is to be caught in the middle of category 4 hurricane Sam. The USV (uncrewed surface vehicle) belongs to Saildrone, an American research drone manufacturer. It is called SD 1045 and it is one of the five hurricane-hunting drones deployed by the company in the Atlantic during this hurricane season, to gather real-time data and help scientists improve forecast models.
The brave USV had to cope with winds over 120 mph (193 kph) and giant waves measuring 50 ft (over 15 meters), but it made it through.
