Sweden’s Largest Port Solar Cell System Could Power 25 Houses

The Stockholm Norvik Port was meant to be as sustainable as possible, which is why it’s powered exclusively by certified green electricity. Plus, all the port’s berths are designed to support power connection between the ships and the port facilities. Renewable energy is one of the key concepts for a sustainable transportation industry. The maritime sector, in particular, is one that’s more difficult to convert to sustainable alternatives , due to increased costs and insufficient technological development. Steps have been taken to introduce hybrid propulsion systems, biofuels, modern sailing technology, but progress is still slow.Just as the advancement of electric vehicles requires the proper charging infrastructure, a more sustainable maritime industry also needs modern ports, in addition to vessels that cut the CO2 emissions level. Ports of Stockholm is the company that has taken a big step in this direction, by committing to the increased use of solar cell systems.They already have five facilities powered by solar cell systems , and plan to add more in the future. The most recent one, at the Stockholm Norvik Port, has recently been inaugurated. This is now the largest port solar system in Sweden, measuring a total of 3,600 square meters (38,750 square feet).This huge solar cell system is comprised of 1,610 solar panels that provide a maximum power output of 605. The estimated annual production of 560 MWh would be enough to supply the energy required by 25 average-sized houses, according to Ports of Stockholm.The impressive system is placed on the roof of the biggest building in the port, and it was made by Idola Solkraft. In fact, all the buildings in this new port, which was completed just last year, are designed to support solar cell system installation on their roofs.The Stockholm Norvik Port was meant to be as sustainable as possible, which is why it’s powered exclusively by certified green electricity. Plus, all the port’s berths are designed to support power connection between the ships and the port facilities.

