The New Allura Cruise Ship Redefines Intimate Luxury at Sea

The cruising sector has become incredibly diverse these days. Mammoth vessels fitted with the latest entertainment amenities, “green” ships that run on LNG, classic-style sailing ships, or small vessels for a more intimate experience – there’s something for everybody. And there’s no shortage of new cruise ships joining the market. With the highly-anticipated Vista gearing up for its maiden season this year, Oceania Cruises is already announcing another new addition to the fleet.

7 photos