The New Allura Cruise Ship Redefines Intimate Luxury at Sea

The cruising sector has become incredibly diverse these days. Mammoth vessels fitted with the latest entertainment amenities, “green” ships that run on LNG, classic-style sailing ships, or small vessels for a more intimate experience – there’s something for everybody. And there’s no shortage of new cruise ships joining the market. With the highly-anticipated Vista gearing up for its maiden season this year, Oceania Cruises is already announcing another new addition to the fleet.
One of the three Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands (alongside Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises) the Miami-headquartered Oceania Cruises addresses a special niche that’s highly popular, and that is gourmet cuisine.
Even though they include amazing destinations, and spoil their guests with the typical cruise-style onboard luxuries, the Oceania Cruises journeys are mostly about food. So much so, that the brand’s identity is defined by “the finest cuisine at sea.”
The concept is certainly a winning one, considering that the brand’s newest ship to enter service, the Vista, has its maiden season already sold out. The Vista, which is getting ready to set sail this year in May, is the first build in the company’s Allura Class range. The second one, bearing the same name as the Class itself, is just steps behind.
The upcoming Allura will also be what the brand describes as “small, luxury ships.” The 823-foot (250-meter) vessels in this new range boasts a volume of 67,000 GT, spanning across 11 decks. Designed to accommodate 1,200 guests, plus an 800-people crew, these ships offer suites ranging from 291 square feet (27 square meters) to 1,850 square feet (172 square meters), all with spectacular views.
Allura will become the eighth Oceania Cruises ship, offering a cruising experience that’s as close to home comfort as possible (if you happen to live in a very luxurious home). It’s not just about fewer passengers on board, or smaller socializing spaces. Like its sister ship, Vista, Allura is also fitted with residential furnishings and interior style, to make it feel less like a floating hotel and more like a home away from home.
But let’s not forget that food is the main attraction here. The future vessel will inaugurate a fancy Chef’s studio, in addition to the Aquamar Kitchen and Ember restaurant, two dining concepts that are debuting on the Vista cruise ship, this coming Spring.
While the first Allura Class ship will be taking off on its exciting first journey, the second one is being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, one of the largest and most prestigious in the world. Allura won’t hit the sea earlier than 2025, but Oceania Cruises promised to reveal it as soon as this spring, with tickets for its maiden season going on sale this summer.
