Veteran NASA Astronaut and Aquanaut Christened Viking’s Newest Cruise Ship

More on this:

1 Sir Richard Branson’s Cruise Operator Gets a Third Eco-Friendly, Luxury Ship

2 The State-of-the-Art Scenic Eclipse Is Ready to Embark on an Epic Tour of Japan

3 The Newest Ship to Sail from Miami Is the Largest and Greenest One Ever Built in Italy

4 Royal Caribbean's Largest Ship Inaugurates the Company's New $125M Terminal in Texas

5 Royal Caribbean Kicks Off Its First Season in Queensland With Its Quantum of the Seas