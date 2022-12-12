Sir Richard Branson’s Cruise Operator Gets a Third Eco-Friendly, Luxury Ship

Cutting harmful emissions and implementing other eco-friendly features doesn’t just concern shipping, but also luxury travel. Privately-owned yachts are slower to join the club, but cruise ships have proven to make significant steps in that direction. Most of the new ships that were launched this year are adapted for alternative fuels, in addition to other innovative features, and Resilient Lady does something similar.
Virgin Voyages announced the Resilient Day last year, precisely on International Women’s Day. The name was said to reflect the company’s efforts to pull through, despite the challenges of the pandemic. The third ship added to the fleet was meant to set sail from the homeport of Piraeus, Greece, and travel through Europe. That moment has come.
The reputable Fincantieri shipyard recently announced the delivery of this third Virgin Voyages ship. Currently moored in Italy, the ship will now join Scarlet Lady, Valliant Lady, and Brilliant Lady.
Scarlet Lady made waves when it set off on its “MerMaiden” journey last year. Described as an adult-only cruise ship inspired by megayachts, the impressive vessel boasted 1,330 cabins and 78 luxury suites, immersive entertainment experiences, and menus from Michelin-starred chefs.
All of the Virgin Voyages ships are 278-meter-long (912 feet) and 38-foot-wide (124.6 feet) and boast what Fincantieri calls “an extensive use of home automation.” What this basically means is that each guest can control the air conditioning, lighting, and entertainment inside their cabin through a simple app on their smartphone.
But what makes these luxury vessels truly innovative is their eco-friendly character.
Although they are not running on alternative fuel, the hydro-dynamic design of the hull was specifically meant to improve performance, resulting in less fuel being burned. They are also fitted with a 1 MW energy production system that uses the engine’s waste heat, and led lights that consume less energy. Plus, a scrubber system and a catalytic converter help reduce Sulphur dioxides and nitrogen oxides.
The Resilient Lady will depart on its maiden voyage in 2023.
