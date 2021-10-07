Richard Branson’s Mega Yacht-Inspired Scarlet Lady Sets Off on “MerMaiden” Voyage

Sir Richard Branson’s worldwide notoriety is owed mostly to his involvement in the “billionaire space race” that’s taken center stage this year. However, this particular billionaire isn’t just interested in traveling to space but also to some of the most exotic places on Earth via a sumptuous cruise ship.
After seven long years, the Scarlet Lady has finally hit the sea, departing on her “MerMaiden” voyage from Miami. Virgin Voyages, Branson’s lifestyle travel brand focused on cruise vacations, currently has four ships on order and operates in the U.S., UK, and across Europe.
The Scarlet Lady is Virgin Voyages’ first ship, so the expectations are high for this one. Unlike most cruise ships, the Scarlet Lady is meant only for adults, promising to offer a “sanctuary at sea.” Inspired by mega-yachts design, this majestic vessel is supposed to replicate the experience of a boutique hotel at sea.
Just like superyachts that famous interior designers create, Virgin made this premium cruise ship in collaboration with some of the world’s most reputable architects and artists. RWD from Beaulieu England designed the vessel’s iconic red Virgin funnel, while Ben Christie and David Azurdia, from the multi-award-winning Magpie Studio in London, created the concept for the ship’s interiors.
Boasting 1,330 cabins and 78 luxury suites, dubbed “RockStar Quarters,” the Scarlet Lady offers each guest on board a spectacular view with over 90% of the cabins having an ocean view and almost 90% of them featuring a balcony. Ambient mood lighting, smart controls and rainfall showers are just a few of the premium touches that guests can expect.
An extensive range of dining options, with menus from Michelin-starred chefs, and immersive entertainment experiences, are not surprising for a cruise ship of this caliber. A really fun feature is called Shake for Champagne – guests can request Champagne anywhere on board, through the Virgin Voyages Sailor App, by simply shaking their phone.
During its first season, Scarlet Lady will set off on Mexican and Caribbean voyages. After having sailed from Port Miami, the Virgin Voyages’ first ship is now headed towards some of the most exciting Caribbean destinations.
